Taylor C. Arndt
Overview
Taylor focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial lending, finance, and real estate transactions. Taylor’s experience includes representing commercial banks and other financial institutions as lenders, as well as corporations, partnerships, and private equity funds as borrowers, in secured and unsecured finance transactions. She counsels on asset based finance, acquisition finance, sponsor-backed finance, project finance, fund finance, syndicated finance, restructurings, and other commercial loan transactions.
Taylor’s real estate practice includes representing buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, and financing of real property.
Experience
- Assisted in the representation of a multi-strategy holding company as borrower in a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility.
- Assisted in the representation of an oil and gas service provider as borrower in $275.5 million in the aggregate of term and revolving credit facilities.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in $70 million in the aggregate of term and revolving credit facilities for a grocery retail company.
- Assisted in the representation of a midstream oil and gas company as borrower in financing agreements that provided the company with up to $105 million in new capital.
- Assisted in the representation of administrative agent in a $70 million revolving credit facility for a midstream oil and gas company.
- Assisted in the representation of a private equity firm’s various funds as borrowers in a $700 million revolving credit and letter of credit facility.
- Assisted in the representation of an oil and gas service provider as borrower in a $135 million credit facility.
- Assisted in the representation of an insurance company as borrower in a $50 million term loan credit facility.
News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Houston Business and Tax Law Journal, Notes & Comments Editor, Order of the Barons, 2021
BA, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Texas