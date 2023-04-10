Taylor focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial lending, finance, and real estate transactions. Taylor’s experience includes representing commercial banks and other financial institutions as lenders, as well as corporations, partnerships, and private equity funds as borrowers, in secured and unsecured finance transactions. She counsels on asset based finance, acquisition finance, sponsor-backed finance, project finance, fund finance, syndicated finance, restructurings, and other commercial loan transactions.

Taylor’s real estate practice includes representing buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, and financing of real property.