Ted focuses his practice on federal energy regulation, particularly FERC regulation of electricity and natural gas transmission, markets, and transactions. He also counsels on FERC and NERC reliability issues, advising clients making acquisitions or investments that implicate the Federal Power Act, the Natural Gas Act, the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978, and the Public Utility Holding Company Act (“PUHCA”) of 2005, and issues related to the market and reliability impact of increasing demand for electricity and evolving federal energy policies.

Most recently, Ted has concentrated on representing Independent System Operators and investor-owned public utilities in their dealings with FERC on providing guidance regarding the President’s Executive Orders and new priorities impacting the electricity sector, and on providing regulatory support to the firm’s transactional lawyers in connection with various energy sector deals.