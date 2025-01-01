Thabit-Al Tameemi

Thabit is a senior legal practitioner with more than 20 years of experience leading legal, compliance, corporate governance, and board secretariat functions across governmental, semi-governmental, and private sectors. A litigation and arbitration lawyer, and a registered arbitrator, Thabit has handled over 120 court and arbitration cases, primarily in real estate, construction, and infrastructure disputes. He has practiced in Baghdad, Iraq and the UAE, both within private firms and in-house in a number of roles, including Chief Legal Officer and General Legal Counsel.

Thabit’s experience is predominantly with energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, water and electricity, and wastewater treatment entities. He has a proven track record in establishing and managing legal departments, advising senior management on strategic, regulatory, and compliance matters, and representing organizations in complex litigation and arbitration across the Middle East.

With extensive experience in drafting and negotiating contracts, including EPC, PPP, and oil and gas agreements, Thabit has also been a formal member of the UAE delegation in judicial treaty negotiations. Certified as an international compliance officer, he brings a strong commitment to governance, risk management, and ethics policies, supporting boards and executives with clear legal guidance.