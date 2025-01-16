Thanyaporn Achariyawong
Overview
An associate in the Bangkok office, Thanyaporn is recognized as a Rising Star for Banking and Finance by both The Legal 500 Asia Pacific and the IFLR1000.
With a practice focusing on banking and finance, M&A, corporate and regulatory compliance, Thanyaporn advises leading Thai commercial banks on various financing projects. As part of her practice, she also advises clients in a wide range of industries, including real estate, power and energy, and leisure and hospitality.
Her experience also includes capital markets and securities and assisting both Thai and foreign companies in connection with various corporate and commercial matters.
Experience
Banking and Finance
- Acted as legal counsel for syndicated banks in Thailand, as lenders, in providing the credit facilities for developing of power plant projects of Thailand’s leading renewable-energy power plant developer.
- Acted as legal counsel for a Thailand-based commercial bank and a real estate development bank, as lenders, in respect of additional credit facilities worth THB 7,935 million to a SET-listed lender of automobile and personal loans.
- Acted as English and Thai legal counsel to a private equity and venture capital arm of World Bank in its capacity as Implementing Entity of the multi-donor Trust Funds within the Climate Investment Funds (CIFs), three Thailand-based commercial banks and the largest commercial bank in China, as lenders, in respect of the expansion of existing project financing facilities up to nine solar power plants across Thailand. The project expansion facilities were valued at approximately THB 669 million.
- Acted as legal counsel for syndicated banks in Thailand and the largest commercial bank in China, Thailand branch, as lenders, in relation to providing credit facilities to subsidiaries of the Solar Farm and Solar Roof developer in Thai, as borrower, for developing of 30 solar power plants throughout Northeast of Thailand.
- Acted as legal counsel for two Thai commercial banks, as lenders, in providing the credit facilities in the amount of up to THB 16 billion to three real estate developers arm of Thailand’s largest agricultural company in Thailand for developing of the largest mix-used residential and retail buildings in the prime area in Bangkok, Thailand.
- Acted as local counsel for syndicated international banks and three largest commercial banks of Thailand as mandated lead arrangers of Thailand’s one of a large financing of US$ 6 billion to the operator of the largest convenience stores in Thailand to take over the SET-listed operator of cash-and-carry wholesale centers in Thailand.
- Represented Thai financial institutions in the THB 9 billion (US$ 300 million) restructuring and refinancing of Thailand’s first hermetic compressor manufacturer.
M&A and Corporate Transaction
- Advised a global energy company on the divestment of co-generation subsidiary to Thailand’s top private power producers.
- Acted as general legal counsel for the world’s leading insurance company, Thailand branch.
- Advised the Solar Farm and Solar Roof developer in Thai and ASEAN community in connection with the sale of equity interest in its subsidiaries to a subsidiary of the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand, in its first private equity investment.
- Represented an Asia-based private investment group in connection with US$ 200 million acquisition of all entire interest in the local life insurance unit of the Dutch financial service company.
- Represented a Thai subsidiary of a global supplier of advanced manufacturing equipment and process technologies in respect of the disposal of solar power plant (VSPP) with transaction value of approximately THB 350 million.
- Represented the owner and operator of a shopping mall in Bangkok in extension of lease terms and also represented a property fund that invests in the leasehold right for some portions of the shopping complex in connection with the additional investment.
- Advised a Thai holding company operating in the telecommunication business and Thailand’s first satellite operator on potential concession disputes.
- Advised an investment vehicle of the Emir of Bahrain on dispute resolution matters affecting a luxury hotels in Bangkok.
- Advised on corporate matters i.e. setting up a limited company, conversion of a private limited company to public limited company, applying for foreign business license and business certificate as well as providing legal advice on corporate issues in relation to the Civil and Commercial Code, the Foreign Business Act, the Exchange Control Act, the Securities and Exchange Act, the Revenue Code, etc.
- Drafted, reviewed and revised commercial contracts and financing agreements.
- Performed due diligence exercises in mergers and acquisitions deals and project financing deals.
Capital Markets and Securities
- Advised the SET-listed companies and limited company in issuance of secured debentures to private placement to specific investors, institutional investors or high net worth investors.
- Advised the SET-listed company operating real estate development on regulatory compliance and organizing the annual general meeting of shareholders.
- Advised the SET-listed company operating domestic and international airports in Thailand on regulatory compliance and organizing the annual general meeting of shareholders.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Recognized as a Leading Associate (2020-2025) and Recommended Lawyer (2019) for Thailand: Banking and Finance, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific
- Recognized as a Rising Star in Banking and Finance, Thailand, IFLR 1000, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Thai Barrister-at-Law, Thai Bar Association
- Permanent Member, Thai Bar Association
- Notarial Service Attorney, Lawyer Council of Thailand
- Lawyer’s License, Lawyers Council of Thailand
Education
LLM, International and European Business Law, Université Jean Moulin Lyon III, 2015
LLB, Thammasat University, 2009
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai