An associate in the Bangkok office, Thanyaporn is recognized as a Rising Star for Banking and Finance by both The Legal 500 Asia Pacific and the IFLR1000.

With a practice focusing on banking and finance, M&A, corporate and regulatory compliance, Thanyaporn advises leading Thai commercial banks on various financing projects. As part of her practice, she also advises clients in a wide range of industries, including real estate, power and energy, and leisure and hospitality.

Her experience also includes capital markets and securities and assisting both Thai and foreign companies in connection with various corporate and commercial matters.