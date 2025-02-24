Theanna advises employers on a wide range of employment matters and aggressively represents clients in litigation surrounding federal and state employment discrimination claims and wage and hour issues. Theanna has extensive experience defending employment discrimination cases against employers across multiple industries, as well as significant experience mediating and negotiating settlements. She has defended employers in state and federal courts, both at the trial and appellate level, and in arbitration under a number of statutory schemes, including Title VII, FMLA, ADA, and various state-law counterparts. Theanna has comprehensive motions practice experience and has drafted several dispositive motions that she defended on appeal. Moreover, she has guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.

Theanna also regularly advises employers on their rights and obligations under federal and state employment laws; drafts employee handbooks, other workplace policies and practices, and employment agreements, including arbitration agreements and restrictive covenants; and provides strategic employment advice to avoid litigation.