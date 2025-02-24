Theanna Bezney
Overview
Theanna advises employers on a wide range of employment matters and aggressively represents clients in litigation surrounding federal and state employment discrimination claims and wage and hour issues. Theanna has extensive experience defending employment discrimination cases against employers across multiple industries, as well as significant experience mediating and negotiating settlements. She has defended employers in state and federal courts, both at the trial and appellate level, and in arbitration under a number of statutory schemes, including Title VII, FMLA, ADA, and various state-law counterparts. Theanna has comprehensive motions practice experience and has drafted several dispositive motions that she defended on appeal. Moreover, she has guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.
Theanna also regularly advises employers on their rights and obligations under federal and state employment laws; drafts employee handbooks, other workplace policies and practices, and employment agreements, including arbitration agreements and restrictive covenants; and provides strategic employment advice to avoid litigation.
Experience
- Defended multiple summary judgment dismissals before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for employment discrimination and retaliation claims.
- Secured judgment on breach of contract claim.
- Obtained dismissal of pleadings on employee’s breach of contract claim in state court.
- Secured dismissal of race, gender, and national origin discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims against client on the pleadings, after removing case to federal court.
- Secured full dismissal of race and color discrimination, hostile work environment, failure to hire, and retaliation claims under Title VII, and discrimination and retaliation claims under Section 1981, after multiple amended pleadings.
- Litigated and defended management in numerous state and federal civil lawsuits and agency investigations.
- Litigated multiple class and collective actions in federal and state courts under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws.
- Regularly engaged in transactional matters for publicly traded and privately held businesses to create employment and contractor agreements, non-disclosure agreements, non-compete agreements, severance and retention agreements, and confidentiality agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized for work in Labor and Employment Law – Management, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, 2024-2025
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Labor and Employment Section
- Member, Texas Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
- Member, Dallas Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
- Member, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
- Member, National Association of Women Lawyers
- Participant, Business Council for the Arts’ Leadership Arts Institute (Class of 2022)
- Member, Junior League of Dallas (Class of 2017)
Insights
Publications
- February 24, 2025Publication
- January 30, 2025Publication
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 16, 2024Publication
- 9 Minute ReadDecember 11, 2024Publication
- October 2024PublicationCo-authorEvolution of the Two-Step Certification Process for FLSA and ADEA Collective Actions, AELC
- Publication
- May 29, 2024Publication
- May 7, 2024Publication
- May 1, 2024Publication
- May 9, 2023PublicationCo-author3 Major Points to Consider When Deciding Whether to Sue Over Restrictive Covenants and Trade Secret Violations, JDSupra
- May 26, 2022PublicationCo-authorGender Transitioning in the Workplace: An Employer’s Guide, JDSupra
- June 23, 2021PublicationAuthorCreating a Trans-Inclusive Workplace One Year After Bostock, Law360
- August 20, 2019PublicationAuthorFifth Circuit Affirms Enron Broker Not Liable to Employee Stock Option Holders for False or Withheld Information, The National Law Review
- May 20, 2019PublicationCo-authorAre No-Poach Agreements Becoming Extinct?, Texas Lawyer
- March 6, 2019PublicationAuthorCalif. Justices Stress Employers' Wage Statement Duties, Law360
- February 13, 2019PublicationAuthorCalifornia Supreme Court Announces a Win for Payroll Outsourcing Industry, JDSupra
Blog Posts
- April 2, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- January 28, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- December 2, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- November 14, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 25, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- April 30, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2015
BA, University of New Mexico, summa cum laude, 2006
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Alabama
US District Court, New Mexico