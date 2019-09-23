Thomas H. Cantrill
Special Counsel
Overview
Tom assists clients with virtually all aspects of estate, gift and generation-skipping tax transfer planning; probate; wealth preservation planning; community property issues; income taxation of estate and trusts; and fiduciary litigation. He also counsels families with respect to complex non-tax aspects of wealth transmission to subsequent generations.
Tom has extensive experience in his practice area and has been board certified in estate planning and probate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1978.
Experience
- Represented individuals in the design and income, gift and estate tax consequences of wealth transfer plans, including lifetime and testamentary transfers.
- Represented individuals in the formation, reorganization, and taxation of family businesses (corporate, partnership, and limited liability company) to achieve family wealth transfer and family ownership succession objectives.
- Represented individuals in the design and tax consequences of trusts benefiting family members, charities or other desired beneficiaries.
- Represented individuals in the design of private philanthropy, including design and implementation of private foundations and private gift funds with community foundations.
- Represented individuals and corporate entities as executors in the administration of decedent’s estates and as trustees in the administration of both lifetime and testamentary trusts.
- Represented executors and trustees in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service relating to estate, gift and generation-skipping taxation.
- Represented individuals and entities in fiduciary litigation matters, including suits for alleged breaches of trust and abuse of discretion.
- Represented individuals and entities in will and trust contests and construction and modification actions.
- Represented individuals preparing to marry in the design of premarital agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Estate Planning & Probate Law, Texas Monthly magazine, 2003-2018, 2020-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Trusts and Estates, The Best Lawyers in America, 1987-2024
- Profiled as one of the leading Private Wealth Law lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners: High Net Worth Guide, 2017-2021
- Selected as a Best Business Lawyer in Dallas, 2007-2011, and Best Personal Lawyer in Dallas, 2009, D Magazine
- Listed among the Best Lawyers in Dallas, D Magazine, 2007-2015
- Listed among Best Dallas/Forth Worth Trust and Estates Lawyers in Best Lawyers, Purely Peer Review 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, 1984-Present
- Member, The International Academy of Estate and Trust Law, 1990-Present
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Dallas County Bar Association
- Texas State Bar Association
- Board certified, Estate Planning and Probate Law, Texas Board of Legal Specialization, 1978-Present
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 23, 2019Legal Update
- November 7, 2017Legal Update
- August 20, 2012Legal Update
- November 15, 2010Legal Update
- November 30, 2008Legal Update
- August 5, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 19, 2019EventPresenterIssues of Concern to Trust & Estate Officers, Houston CLE Program
- September 10, 2019EventPresenterIssues of Concern to Trust & Estate Officers, Dallas CLE Program
Publications
- 1977PublicationAuthorEstate Planning for the Owner of Oil and Gas Properties; An Overview of Judicial and Legislative Developments with Planning Considerations, Oil and Gas Tax Quarterly 26.1 Page: 10
- PublicationAuthor/Speaker (Partial Listing): Texas State Bar Advanced Estate Planning Institute, SMU Symposium on Estate Planning, Texas CPA Foundation, Dallas Estate Planning Council, Texas International Law Symposium, Notre Dame Estate Planning Institute, University of Texas Annual Taxation Conference, Southwestern Legal Foundation Wills and Probates Institute, North Texas Audit Staff, IRS Estate and Gift Tax Board
News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 22, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 9, 2020News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 12, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 31, 2018News
- June 28, 2017News
- June 1, 2017News
Education
JD, The University of Texas, with honors, Order of the Coif, 1973
BBA, Southern Methodist University, with honors, 1970
Admissions
Texas