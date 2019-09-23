Tom assists clients with virtually all aspects of estate, gift and generation-skipping tax transfer planning; probate; wealth preservation planning; community property issues; income taxation of estate and trusts; and fiduciary litigation. He also counsels families with respect to complex non-tax aspects of wealth transmission to subsequent generations.

Tom has extensive experience in his practice area and has been board certified in estate planning and probate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1978.