Judge Thomas B. Griffith, special counsel to the firm, served on the DC Circuit from 2005–2020. The Washington Post has described him as “widely respected by people in both parties” and a “sober lawyer with an open mind.” Judge Griffith joined the firm in 2021, focusing his practice on appellate litigation, congressional and internal investigations, and strategic counseling.
Judge Griffith began his legal career in private practice before serving for four years as Senate Legal Counsel, the nonpartisan chief legal officer of the United States Senate (1995–1999). In this capacity, he represented the interests of the Senate in litigation as well as advising Senate leadership and committees on investigations. After a brief return to private practice, Judge Griffith served for five years as General Counsel of Brigham Young University, one of the largest religious universities in the country.
As a member of the DC Circuit, Judge Griffith was the author of approximately 200 opinions on a range of matters including administrative, environmental and energy law, and congressional investigations. He was appointed by the Chief Justice of the United States to serve on the Judicial Conference’s Committee on the Judicial Branch, which involves the judiciary’s relationship to the Executive Branch and Congress, and the Code of Conduct Committee, which sets the ethical standards that govern the federal judiciary. Judge Griffith is a Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School, and has held the same faculty position at the law schools at Stanford and Brigham Young Universities. He has long been active in rule of law projects in Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Asia and domestically.
- Recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Award from BYU Management Society D.C. Chapter (2023)
- Lifetime Achievement Award, National Law Journal (2022)
- Defender of Democracy Award, Center for Election Innovation & Research (2022)
- Distinguished Service Award, Brigham Young University (2018)
- Recipient of the David W. Peck Sr. Medal for Eminence in the Law from Wabash College (2014)
- Member, Advisory Board, Karsh Institute of Democracy, University of Virginia
- Member, Board of Directors, Interfaith America
- Judge, Data Protection Review Court, US Department of Justice, Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties
- Deputy Member, First Composition of the Advisory Group of Experts on the Evaluation of Candidates for the Position of Judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine
- Member, American Bar Association Task Force for American Democracy (Democracy Task Force)
- Board of Advisors, Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center, University of Texas
- Member, American Law Institute
- Fellow, The Wheatley Institute
- Member, Board of Directors of the US Chamber Litigation Center
- Member, Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States
- Member, International Advisory Board of the CEELI Institute in Prague
- Senior Advisor, National Institute for Civil Discourse
- Member, Advisory Board of the Center for Constitutional Studies at Utah Valley University
Member, Advisory Board, the Election Official Legal Defense Fund
- Member, the Secretary of Education’s Commission on Opportunity in Athletics (the Title IX Commission) (2002–2003)
- General Counsel, Congressional Advisory Commission on Electronic Commerce (1999–2000)
Panelist appearing alongside Justice Stephen G. BreyerThe Constitution and the High Court Our Compass in a Changing World, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
Interviewed alongside Yuval Levin by Governor Spencer Cox (UT)A Conversation: American Covenant, How the Constitution Unified Our Nation - And Could Again, Sutherland Institute
Utah Interfaith Fireside 2025 Inauguration Celebration, Utah Inaugural Commission, Salt Lake City
How to Strengthen American Democracy, The Conference Board Chief Legal Officers Council
Peacemakers Needed Lecture Series, BYU Law
Judicial Perspectives on Religious Liberty, Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit
Religious Freedom Symposium & Gala, Religious Freedom Clinic at Harvard Law School
Across the Aisle Series, University of Missouri Law School
The 4th Annual Government Enforcement & Investigations Seminar, The D.C. and Maryland Chapters of the Federal Bar Association
10th Anniversary of the Stanford Law School Religious Liberty Clinic, Stanford Law School
The 2023 Seigenthaler Debate, The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law
Administrative Law in the States Symposium, Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy
Defending Democracy and an Independent Judiciary, Utah Judicial Council's 2022 Annual Conference
Preserving Judicial Integrity: The Case Against Court Packing, Orrin G. Hatch Foundation
The Role of an Independent Judiciary, Henry Clay Center - Washington, DC Program
A Conversation on the Future of American Democracy, Johns Hopkins University
A More Perfect Union: Constitution Day Lecture, BYU
The Ames Moot Court Competition, Harvard Law School
U.S. Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
Summer 2024Publication
July 14, 2022Publication
- August 25, 2021PublicationContributorBuilding The Rule Of Law: Firsthand Accounts Of A Thirty-Year Global Campaign, CEELI Institute
- 2020PublicationAuthorThe Degradation of Civic Charity, 134 Harv. L. Rev. F. 119
- 2020PublicationAuthorCivic Charity and the Constitution, 43 Harv. J.L. & Pub. Pol’y 633
- October 12, 2020PublicationAuthorAmy Coney Barrett’s Religion Won’t Dictate Her Rulings, Bloomberg Opinion
- 2011PublicationAuthorWas Bork Right About Judges?, 34 Harv. J.L. & Pub. Pol’y 157, 159–62
Featured, CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto
Featured, Judges and Partisanship: Top of Mind with Julie Rose, BYU Radio
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1985
BA, Brigham Young University, summa cum laude, 1978
District of Columbia