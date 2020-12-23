Clients know that an effective structured finance lawyer must understand how the financing fits within the larger context of the client’s overall business objectives, and they appreciate Tom’s transaction experience because it consists of financings that engage an entire business. Tom frequently works side by side with lawyers from our M&A, business lending, private equity, tax and bankruptcy teams in structuring and executing transactions, providing clients with a comprehensive approach to their structured finance transactions in a complex and constantly changing market. According to Chambers USA, 2021, Tom’s clients say “he is a leading expert in the MSR excess servicing space who has served us well in timeliness of his response, the depth of his understanding and in mitigating our risk through legal document negotiations.”

In recent years, Tom has emerged as a notable figure in investments in and financing mortgage servicing rights and contract receivables. The financing structures range from revolving loans to master securitization trusts that combine revolving variable funding notes with term asset-backed securities placed with institutional investors. Since interest rates began rising off of historic lows, his practice has entailed more joint ventures and investment fund structures for investments in financial and real estate related assets, in addition to the financing of these investments.

Tom was instrumental in several of the leading transactions following the 2008 financial crisis, and in structured investments in distressed companies, comprehensive debt restructuring transactions for companies in distress as a result of the devastating market dislocations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, our troubled bank task force formed in 2023 in response to the bank runs on SVB and other banks in early 2023, and numerous private joint ventures and funds formed to invest in MSRs and other financial assets. Tom also led numerous transactions by value seeking investors in 2020 and 2021, many involving new takes on structuring the equity and debt components of these investments. Tom has also been deeply involved in the development of structures for emerging assets such as securitization of revolving warehouse lines of credit, providing capital relief for lenders and an opportunity for private equity investors to participate in this segment of the asset-based debt market; securitization of triple net leases to facilitate repurposing of commercial properties for new economy purposes; and securitization of receivables generated in the energy industry, working closely with our lawyers in Houston.

Tom serves as a co-head of the firm’s Corporate Team, with oversight not only of our structured finance and securitization practice, but also M&A, private equity, capital markets and other corporate practice areas.