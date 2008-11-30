Thomas Millhiser, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Thomas McN. Millhiser

Counsel

Overview

Tom’s practice focuses on estate planning, trusts and estates, estate administration, personal income tax, small business planning and state and local taxes.

Experience

  • Advised a variety of clients on a full range of estate planning issues, including gift, estate, and generation-skipping tax avoidance, probate avoidance, use of trusts, retirement funds and charitable giving.
  • Prepared numerous estate planning documents, including wills, living trusts, life insurance trusts, generation-skipping or dynasty trusts, trusts for minors, charitable trusts and GRATs and GRUTs.
  • Advised clients and prepared documents involving estate freezes, including family limited partnerships and family limited liability companies.
  • Advised numerous estates and trusts on various matters, including administration, disclaimers, estate tax and fiduciary income tax return preparation and tax planning.
  • Represented both beneficiaries and executors in will contest and will construction cases.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • “Best Lawyer,” Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Best Lawyers in America, 1997 - Present.
  • “Super Lawyer,” Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2007 - Present.

Insights

News

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, summa cum laude; Order of the Coif, 1981

BS, Mathematics, Georgetown University, 1971

Admissions

Virginia

