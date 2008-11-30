Thomas McN. Millhiser
Counsel
Overview
Tom’s practice focuses on estate planning, trusts and estates, estate administration, personal income tax, small business planning and state and local taxes.
Experience
- Advised a variety of clients on a full range of estate planning issues, including gift, estate, and generation-skipping tax avoidance, probate avoidance, use of trusts, retirement funds and charitable giving.
- Prepared numerous estate planning documents, including wills, living trusts, life insurance trusts, generation-skipping or dynasty trusts, trusts for minors, charitable trusts and GRATs and GRUTs.
- Advised clients and prepared documents involving estate freezes, including family limited partnerships and family limited liability companies.
- Advised numerous estates and trusts on various matters, including administration, disclaimers, estate tax and fiduciary income tax return preparation and tax planning.
- Represented both beneficiaries and executors in will contest and will construction cases.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- “Best Lawyer,” Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Best Lawyers in America, 1997 - Present.
- “Super Lawyer,” Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2007 - Present.
Insights
Legal Updates
- November 30, 2008Legal Update
News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, summa cum laude; Order of the Coif, 1981
BS, Mathematics, Georgetown University, 1971
Admissions
Virginia