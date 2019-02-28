Former Massachusetts Attorney General Thomas F. Reilly is a trial lawyer with over 30 years of litigation experience. Tom began private practice after twenty-five years in public service, including two terms as district attorney of Middlesex County and attorney general of Massachusetts. As attorney general, Tom assembled, trained, and led a dynamic group of over 300 lawyers with jurisdiction over numerous areas of litigation, including commerce, banking and finance, eminent domain and land use, insurance, product liability, criminal, non-profit, consumer, labor, tax and environmental.

Throughout his tenure as district attorney and attorney general, Tom consistently proved himself an able and fearless advocate. He garnered national attention when he personally led the investigation into the corruption surrounding the Central Artery “Big Dig” construction project, the largest public works project in American history. He was also in the national spotlight as he spearheaded an eighteen-month civil and criminal investigation that dealt with the sexual abuse of children in the Boston Archdiocese. This complex investigation documented the tragedy of over 700 instances of child abuse, resulted in several convictions and ultimately led to the adoption of new policies and procedures for the future protection of children. Before the United States Supreme Court, Tom successfully challenged the United States Environmental Protection Agency's failure to regulate carbon dioxide in a seminal environmental regulation case.

Tom’s diverse client base includes global, regional and local clients from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, higher education, health care and construction. These clients turn to Tom and his team for trusted advice, fierce advocacy and strategic solutions when facing investigation by federal and state law enforcement and regulatory agencies in matters involving alleged anti-trust violations, corporate fraud and bribery, securities violations, consumer protection violations, security breaches and other alleged white collar offenses.