Tom is the co-lead of the Hunton Andrews Kurth Public Finance practice group. Tom counsels both issuers and underwriters in almost every aspect of tax-exempt financing and infrastructure development. Tom emphasizes his practice in the realm of education finance, municipal finance, infrastructure, and urban development. He regularly serves as bond counsel for several cities, counties, and school districts as well as special utility districts. Tom is the foremost authority on educational finance.

In the area of traditional finance, Tom has been instrumental in guiding a number of clients through financing structures that avoid any negative impact on the tax base. Tom also developed the practice and is the authority for charter school bond financings in the States of Texas and Arkansas.