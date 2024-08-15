Tom’s practice focuses on complex litigation matters, with an emphasis on antitrust and intellectual property. Tom serves as chair emeritus for the firm’s litigation, labor and competition practices, and has over 30 years' experience handling antitrust and competition trials. His work focuses on complex antitrust, intellectual property, franchise, and unfair trade practice disputes, as well as white-collar criminal defense representations.

Tom has handled more than 70 jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States and has been admitted pro hac vice in multiple jurisdictions, including California, Delaware, Alabama, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Indiana and South Dakota.

Tom has served as lead trial counsel for Fortune 100 companies in numerous national and state class-action antitrust and patent infringement cases. Notable recent representations include successful results in major national litigation in the processed meat, electric utility, and mobile telecommunications industries.

A member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference, Tom is admitted to practice before the Fourth, Fifth and District of Columbia US Circuit Courts of Appeal and US Supreme Court. He has been active in bar and community activities and is a past president of the Richmond Bar Association and a former member of the Virginia State Bar Executive Committee.

For more than 10 years, Tom has been listed in Best Lawyers in America for his antitrust and corporate litigation experience.