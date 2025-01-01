Thomas represents clients in corporate and securities litigation and commercial disputes in state and federal courts. As a former law clerk, he brings a focus on dispositive motions and appeals. He also maintains an active pro bono practice.

Prior to joining the firm, Thomas clerked for the Honorable A. Marvin Quattlebaum of the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and for the Honorable Karen LeCraft Henderson of the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. In these roles, he worked on complicated appeals involving administrative and constitutional law while honing research and writing skills.

During law school, Thomas served as the Vanderbilt Law Review’s Senior Articles Editor. He also interned for the Honorable Michael A. Shipp of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Before attending law school, Thomas taught English to students in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany through the Fulbright Program.