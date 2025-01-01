Thomas Vanderbeek
Overview
Thomas represents clients in corporate and securities litigation and commercial disputes in state and federal courts. As a former law clerk, he brings a focus on dispositive motions and appeals. He also maintains an active pro bono practice.
Prior to joining the firm, Thomas clerked for the Honorable A. Marvin Quattlebaum of the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and for the Honorable Karen LeCraft Henderson of the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. In these roles, he worked on complicated appeals involving administrative and constitutional law while honing research and writing skills.
During law school, Thomas served as the Vanderbilt Law Review’s Senior Articles Editor. He also interned for the Honorable Michael A. Shipp of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.
Before attending law school, Thomas taught English to students in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany through the Fulbright Program.
Experience
- Represented a recipient of a permit from the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority on an administrative law appeal against other applicants who alleged the Authority acted arbitrarily.
- Represented a community bank in litigation against a prospective purchaser of the bank for breach of the purchase and assumption agreement in connection with the process of obtaining regulatory approval of the transaction.
- Represented a hotel owner in litigation against the former management company alleging breach of contract, tortious interference, and business conspiracy.
Education
JD, Vanderbilt Law School, Senior Articles Editor, Vanderbilt Law Review, 2023
BA, University of Richmond, summa cum laude, 2019
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
Clerkships
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit