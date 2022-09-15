Tom is co-head of the firm’s product liability and mass tort litigation practice group. His practice focuses on class action, mass tort and environmental litigation. Tom is a litigator, handling complex civil matters, including class actions and mass torts. He has successfully defended class actions and product liability cases on behalf of companies in a variety of industries, including consumer and industrial products, energy and transportation.

At every phase of a matter, Tom works towards a successful resolution that aligns with each client’s business, strategic and legal goals. Tom’s practice extends beyond litigation: he counsels and advises clients regarding regulatory issues and risk mitigation. Tom represents multiple Fortune 100 companies in consumer class action, mass tort, product liability and environmental litigation in trial and appellate courts across the United States. He has also represented companies in class actions relating to alleged data breaches; securities fraud; and violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), and Title VII.

Before joining the firm, Tom worked in politics. He ran a campaign in 1999, served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Education of Virginia, and was named Acting Assistant Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth in 2001. Tom is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals for the Third, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh, District of Columbia and Federal Circuits, the District Courts for the District of Columbia, the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the Eastern District of Michigan, the Eastern and Western Districts of Pennsylvania, the Southern District of New York, the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Ohio, the District of Maryland, and all state courts of California, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.