Thomas R. Waskom
Tom is co-head of the firm’s product liability and mass tort litigation practice group. His practice focuses on class action, mass tort and environmental litigation. Tom is a litigator, handling complex civil matters, including class actions and mass torts. He has successfully defended class actions and product liability cases on behalf of companies in a variety of industries, including consumer and industrial products, energy and transportation.
At every phase of a matter, Tom works towards a successful resolution that aligns with each client’s business, strategic and legal goals. Tom’s practice extends beyond litigation: he counsels and advises clients regarding regulatory issues and risk mitigation. Tom represents multiple Fortune 100 companies in consumer class action, mass tort, product liability and environmental litigation in trial and appellate courts across the United States. He has also represented companies in class actions relating to alleged data breaches; securities fraud; and violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), and Title VII.
Before joining the firm, Tom worked in politics. He ran a campaign in 1999, served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Education of Virginia, and was named Acting Assistant Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth in 2001. Tom is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals for the Third, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh, District of Columbia and Federal Circuits, the District Courts for the District of Columbia, the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the Eastern District of Michigan, the Eastern and Western Districts of Pennsylvania, the Southern District of New York, the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Ohio, the District of Maryland, and all state courts of California, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
- Lead counsel for major personal care products manufacturer in class actions relating to labeling, marketing and formulation of shaving gel, sunscreen and aftersun care products.
- Lead counsel for Fortune Global 20 electronics manufacturer in class actions alleging violations of federal law and FTC regulations regarding consumer product warranties.
- Lead counsel for multinational chemicals company in class action alleging contamination of groundwater with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
- Lead counsel for manufacturer of pressure-treated lumber in nationwide class action alleging product defects, breach of warranty and violations of consumer protection statutes.
- National coordinating counsel for multinational industrial manufacturer in litigation arising from alleged trace benzene and solvent exposure.
- National coordinating counsel for major consumer products manufacturer in litigating arising from alleged asbestos contamination of raw materials used in historical products.
- Lead counsel for multinational manufacturer of industrial and automotive coatings in multijurisdictional breach-of-contract litigation against purchasers arising from longterm supply and incentiver agreements.
- Lead counsel for telecommunications provider in class action in the Eastern District of Virginia relating to alleged violations of the TCPA and state consumer protection statutes.
- Lead counsel for industrial products manufacturer in litigation against IT services provider regarding breach of outsourcing agreements.
- Represent Fortune 10 company in a nationwide product liability class action involving over 50 million household appliances, resulting in denial of class certification and nuisance-value individual settlements for the two named plaintiffs.
- Represent leading manufacturer of consumer electronics in class actions across the country alleging violations of consumer protection statutes arising from the sale of cell phones, televisions, and home appliances.
- Represent consumer product manufacturer in data breach class action alleging release of highly confidential customer information.
- Represent a Fortune 100 company in several mass actions brought by foreign-national plaintiffs seeking recovery for alleged occupational and environmental exposure overseas.
- Tried cases to jury verdict, drafted and argued successful motions to dismiss and motions for summary judgment in state and federal courts, and drafted successful appellate, class certification and expert admissibility briefs.
- Taken and defended the depositions of expert witnesses and fact witnesses, including corporate representatives.
- Served as a Special Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Richmond on a pro bono basis, prosecuting a wide range of criminal matters.
- Named to the Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s list, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2024
- Named a Future Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Recommended for Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Defense – Toxic Tort, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as a BTI Client Service All-Star, 2023
- Rising Star, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2009, 2013-2017
- Recipient, E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2007-2009
- Member, Board of Advisors for Higher Achievement Richmond, a non-profit organization providing mentoring and tutoring to middle school students in undersupported communities
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2004
BA, Economics, Classics, Hampden-Sydney College, 1999
California
New York
Pennsylvania
Virginia
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance
- Retail and Consumer Products Litigation
- Litigation
- Advertising Compliance and Counseling
- Glyphosate Litigation
- Asbestos Litigation
- Benzene Litigation
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Retail and Consumer Products