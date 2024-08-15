Thurston R. Moore
Overview
Thurston’s practice focuses on corporate and securities representation. Thurston is chairman emeritus of Hunton Andrews Kurth. He served as chairman of the firm’s Executive Committee from 2005 to 2012; prior to this, he was managing partner of the firm from 1991 to 2006. Thurston’s practice focuses primarily on corporate and securities representation, with particular emphasis on corporate financing and governance, venture capital, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and partnership law.
Throughout his career, Thurston has been actively involved in organizations that serve the business, artistic, educational and charitable needs of the community. In addition to consistent recognition in the top legal directories, he has been honored as a Fellow of both the Virginia Law Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. Thurston is currently a member of the American Bar Association, the Virginia Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar and the Richmond Bar Association.
Experience
- Represented a multinational, New York Stock Exchange-listed company in acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures throughout Europe, Asia and South America.
- Represented a telecommunications manufacturing and services company in offshore manufacturing, domestic and international distribution, and acquisition and disposition of manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2020-2022
- Named among the 50 Most Influential Virginians by Virginia Business magazine, March 2013
- Named a “Best Lawyer of the Year,” Corporate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2011
- Listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Corporate and Leverage Buyouts and Private Equity Law, 1993-2024
- Leader in the Field, Corporate Law, Virginia, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, 2003-2008
Affiliations
Professional
- Chairman, Board of Trustees, NextUp RVA
- President and Trustee, Mary Morton Parsons Foundation
- Past Chair and Member, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, 2009-2020
- Member, Past Chairman (2014-2016), Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges
- Past Trustee and President (2010-2013), Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Past Chairman, Board of Governors, St. Christopher’s School
- Past Member, Board of Governors, St. Catherine’s School
- Past Trustee, Church Schools in the Diocese of Virginia
- Past Member, Board of Governors, Nicholas School for the Environment, Duke University
- Past Chair and Member, Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy of Virginia, 1992-2009
- Emeritus Trustee, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business Foundation
Insights
Publications
- Winter 2020Publication
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 12, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 2, 2020News
- June 22, 2020Media Mention
- December 13, 2019Media Mention
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 9, 2013News
- September 29, 2010Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadMay 17, 2010News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2009News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1974
BA, University of Virginia, with distinction, Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, Raven Society, Echols Scholar, 1968
Admissions
Virginia