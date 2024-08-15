Thurston’s practice focuses on corporate and securities representation. Thurston is chairman emeritus of Hunton Andrews Kurth. He served as chairman of the firm’s Executive Committee from 2005 to 2012; prior to this, he was managing partner of the firm from 1991 to 2006. Thurston’s practice focuses primarily on corporate and securities representation, with particular emphasis on corporate financing and governance, venture capital, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and partnership law.

Throughout his career, Thurston has been actively involved in organizations that serve the business, artistic, educational and charitable needs of the community. In addition to consistent recognition in the top legal directories, he has been honored as a Fellow of both the Virginia Law Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. Thurston is currently a member of the American Bar Association, the Virginia Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar and the Richmond Bar Association.