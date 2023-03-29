Tiago Sérgio Cabral
Overview
Tiago is an associate on the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity team. He advises clients on a wide range of EU data protection and privacy issues. Tiago’s practice is focused on all aspects of EU data protection law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). His experience includes advising clients on compliance with global privacy laws, cross-border data transfer strategies, and cybersecurity incident response. He often drafts and reviews privacy policies and procedures. Tiago also has extensive experience advising clients on cutting-edge privacy and data protection issues, such as AI regulation, machine learning and robotics.
Tiago was a guest lecturer at the University of Minho (Law School) in Braga, Portugal. He often discusses privacy, data protection and AI topics. He is a researcher at the JusGov Research Centre (Portugal) and has extensive research experience on EU law, including the GDPR.
Tiago is a certified information privacy professional (CIPP/Europe) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals
Education
LLM Eur, University of Minho, 2019
LLB, University of Minho, 2017
Admissions
Brussels
Portugal
Languages
- Portuguese