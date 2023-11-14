Tianlu Zhang
Associate
Overview
Tianlu focuses her practice on public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, at-the-market offering programs, and capital markets transactions. Tianlu assists clients in public and private securities offerings, exchange offers, and other transactions. She advises public companies on SEC filings, compliance with SEC reporting obligations, and related corporate governance and securities matters, with a focus on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Tianlu was an associate at an international law firm in Hong Kong.
Insights
Publications
- November 14, 2023Publication
News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, Senior Editor, Georgetown Environmental Law Review, 2017
BA, The University of Hong Kong
Admissions
New York
District of Columbia