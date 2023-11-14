Tianlu focuses her practice on public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, at-the-market offering programs, and capital markets transactions. Tianlu assists clients in public and private securities offerings, exchange offers, and other transactions. She advises public companies on SEC filings, compliance with SEC reporting obligations, and related corporate governance and securities matters, with a focus on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Tianlu was an associate at an international law firm in Hong Kong.