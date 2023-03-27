Tim focuses his practice on products liability, mass tort, and toxic tort litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Tim served as a law clerk to the Honorable Thompson M. Dietz in the United States Court of Federal Claims. While in law school, Tim participated in Penn Law’s Child Advocacy Clinic, where he served as an advocate for children in the foster care system and assisted children seeking asylum and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status. As part of Penn Law’s Civil Practice Clinic, Tim advocated on behalf of low-income individuals in Philadelphia courts and before an Administrative Law Judge at the Social Security Administration.