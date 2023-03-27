Timothy Decker, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Timothy G. Decker

Associate

Overview

Tim focuses his practice on products liability, mass tort, and toxic tort litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Tim served as a law clerk to the Honorable Thompson M. Dietz in the United States Court of Federal Claims. While in law school, Tim participated in Penn Law’s Child Advocacy Clinic, where he served as an advocate for children in the foster care system and assisted children seeking asylum and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status. As part of Penn Law’s Civil Practice Clinic, Tim advocated on behalf of low-income individuals in Philadelphia courts and before an Administrative Law Judge at the Social Security Administration.

Insights

Blog Posts

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, Comments Editor, University of Pennsylvania Journal of International Law, 2020

BA, Johns Hopkins University, 2012

Admissions

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Courts

US Court of Federal Claims

US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Clerkships

  • United States Court of Federal Claims
