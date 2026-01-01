Tim Powell
Associate
Overview
Tim concentrates his practice on guiding distressed companies, lenders, and sponsors through in-court and out-of-court financial restructuring and insolvency issues, as well as advising distressed companies on corporate governance matters. He represents private and public companies, and advises boards of directors and senior level management, in restructuring strategies and transactions, including recapitalizations, business reorganizations, and liquidations.
Experience
- Northwest Hardwoods, Inc., et al. [Case No. 20-13005]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Salem Harbor Power Development LP (f/k/a Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP), et al. [Case No. 22-10239]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Big Village Holding LLC, et al. [Case No. 23-10174]: sole counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 23-10219]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Lucira Health, Inc. [Case No. 23-10242]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtor (Delaware).
- Ryze Renewables II, LLC, et al. [Case No. 23-10289]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Blink Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-11686]: sole counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Casa Systems, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-10695]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Coach USA, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-11258]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- True Value Company, L.L.C, et al. [Case No. 24-12337]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Mondee Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-10047]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- At Home Group Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-11120]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
- Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-12055]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
- American Bankruptcy Institute
Education
JD, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, 2018
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2011
Admissions
Delaware
District of Columbia
New York
Texas
Courts
US District Court, District of Delaware
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
Clerkships
US Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania