Overview

Tim concentrates his practice on guiding distressed companies, lenders, and sponsors through in-court and out-of-court financial restructuring and insolvency issues, as well as advising distressed companies on corporate governance matters. He represents private and public companies, and advises boards of directors and senior level management, in restructuring strategies and transactions, including recapitalizations, business reorganizations, and liquidations.

Experience

  • Northwest Hardwoods, Inc., et al. [Case No. 20-13005]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Salem Harbor Power Development LP (f/k/a Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP), et al. [Case No. 22-10239]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Big Village Holding LLC, et al. [Case No. 23-10174]: sole counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 23-10219]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Lucira Health, Inc. [Case No. 23-10242]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtor (Delaware).
  • Ryze Renewables II, LLC, et al. [Case No. 23-10289]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Blink Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-11686]: sole counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Casa Systems, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-10695]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Coach USA, Inc., et al. [Case No. 24-11258]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • True Value Company, L.L.C, et al. [Case No. 24-12337]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-10047]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • At Home Group Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-11120]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).
  • Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry Inc., et al. [Case No. 25-12055]: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors (Delaware).

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Bar Association
  • American Bankruptcy Institute

Education

JD, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, 2018

BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2011

Admissions

Delaware

District of Columbia

New York

Texas

Courts

US District Court, District of Delaware

US District Court, Southern District of Texas

Clerkships

US Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania

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