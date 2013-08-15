Timothy J. Unger
Special Counsel
Overview
Tim represents a variety of corporate and institutional clients. In recent years, his practice has focused on mergers and acquisitions and project development and financing, including project finance and structured finance as well as mergers and acquisitions primarily in the energy (both upstream, midstream and downstream) and chemical business both domestic and international. He has worked on numerous energy transactions in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.
Projects include:
- Acquisition and financing of oil and gas properties
- Acquisition, development and financing of pipeline facilities
- Development and financing of electric transmission facilities
- Development and financing of power generating facilities
- Development and financing of petrochemical facilities
- Acquisition, development and financing of renewable energy projects including wind, solar and fuel cells
- Development and financing of LNG facilities
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in IFLR 1000: The Guide to the World’s Leading Financial Law Firms (2018-2019, 2024)
- Recognized as a leading lawyer in Energy law and Project Finance law, Who’s Who Legal (2015)
- Recognized in “Who’s Who in Energy,” Houston Business Journal (2014)
- Profiled as one of the leading Projects & Energy (2013) international lawyers in Latin America, The Legal 500 Latin America
- Profiled as one of the leading Projects (2012-2018) lawyers in the world, Chambers & Partners Global: The World’s Leading Business Lawyers
- Profiled as one of the leading Projects (2005-2017) and Energy & Natural Resources (2005-2012) lawyers in the United States, Chambers & Partners USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers
- Profiled as one of the leading Projects (2005-2012) and Energy & Natural Resources (2005-2012) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Business Lawyers
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Banking & Finance (2012)
- 2012 Lawyer of the Year in Project Finance Law in Houston, Best Lawyers (2012)
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Energy, Project Finance and Corporate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2006-2024
- 2011 Houston Corporate Lawyer of the Year, Best Lawyers (2011)
- Texas Super Lawyer in Securities & Corporate Finance and Energy & Natural Resources, Texas Monthly (2003-2011)
- Recommended for Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power (2012-2014, 2016-2018, 2020), Energy Transactions: Conventional Power (2012-2013, 2017-2018, 2020), Project Finance (2010-2014, 2016-2019) and M&A: Middle Market (2014), Legal 500 United States
- Recipient of the 2010 Ernest E. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award (2010)
- Who’s Who in the Project Finance Industry, International Who’s Who of Oil & Gas Lawyers (2005)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- August 15, 2013EventForeign Investments, 12th Annual Gas and Power Institute
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, Texas Law Review, Order of the Coif, 1974
AB, University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude, 1969
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- French
- Spanish
Areas of Focus
- Energy
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy M&A
- Energy Services
- Natural Gas
- Oil, Gas and LNG
- Pipeline
- Project Finance and Development
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Private Equity
- Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure
- Biomass
- Geothermal
- Hydro
- International Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Landfill Gas
- Solar
- Wind
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Corporate