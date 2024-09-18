Todd Haymore, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Todd P. Haymore

Managing Director
Overview

Todd heads the firm’s global economic development, commerce and government relations group. Having worked at the intersection of business and government in various public- and private-sector leadership positions, Todd is deft at providing strategic advice and guiding companies through the most vexing challenges relating to business expansion or relocation within Virginia, throughout the United States and abroad. In fact, Virginia Business Magazine named Todd one of the Commonwealth’s “Heavy Hitters” in the publication’s inaugural list of business leaders who get things done. The magazine also has named him annually as one of the 500 most influential Virginians, with a particular focus on his business and economic development skills, since creating the “The Virginia 500 Power List” in 2020.

As Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry under Governors Terry McAuliffe and Bob McDonnell, and Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under Governor Tim Kaine, Todd gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of government, building relationships across party lines to promote Virginia businesses here and abroad as well as attracting foreign business investments to Virginia. He worked closely with private-sector companies, regional entities and local, state and federal government officials to grow exports from Virginia and implement economic development strategies, including the creation of new and highly impactful economic development incentive programs. He was instrumental in leading Governor McAuliffe’s “New Virginia Economy” diversification effort that saw record-breaking capital investment of more than $20 billion from more than 1,100 economic development projects injected into Virginia’s economy. Todd is also a veteran of more than 50 national and international gubernatorial trade and marketing missions.

Under Governor McAuliffe, Todd served as Virginia’s chief economic and workforce development officer, overseeing the state’s 13 commerce and trade agencies, including the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the state’s lead agency for corporate recruitment, business expansion and export generation. He also served as Governor McAuliffe’s point person for the legislative effort to reform and re-structure the VEDP and the hiring of VEDP’s new leadership team. During his two secretariat leadership posts, Todd also served as an ex-officio board member to a number of economic and workforce development-focused organizations, including VEDP, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, the Virginia Board of Workforce Development and the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority.

Prior to his stints in state government, Todd held several leadership positions in the private sector, including serving as head of external affairs and corporate communications for two Fortune Global 1000 companies and lead project manager on several greenfield and expansion projects. He also assisted the companies’ global sales teams on facilitating export growth and dealing with barriers of entry in certain countries. Equally accomplished in corporate philanthropy, Todd also previously worked as a foundation vice president, devising and executing strategies to improve the business’s philanthropic efforts within the community. In addition, Todd served as key legislative and communications advisor to former US Congressman L. F. Payne.

Todd has been recognized for work in economic development and trade by various business advocacy associations, including the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Maritime Association, the Virginia International Business Council, the Virginia Agribusiness Council, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the Virginia Wineries Association and the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.

Experience

  • Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, 2016–2018
  • Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, 2010–2016
  • Commissioner, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 2007–2010
  • Corporate Director, External Affairs, Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, 1999–2007
  • Director of Corporate Communications, DIMON Incorporated, 1998–1999
  • Communications Director and Legislative Assistant, US Representative L. F. Payne, 1991–1997

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2020-2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Chair, Go Virginia Region 4 Council
  • Member, Washington Airports Task Force Board of Directors
  • Rector, Board of Visitors, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Member, Board of Directors, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority
  • Member, Board of Directors, RVA757 Connects
  • Member, Board of Directors, Virginia FREE
  • Past Member, Board of Directors, Danville Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Past Member, National Public Affairs Steering Committee, National Association of Manufacturers
  • Past Member, Executive Council, Leaf Tobacco Exporters Association
  • Past Member and President, Board of Governors, Tobacco Association of the United States
  • Past Member, Board of Directors, Foundation for the Elimination of Child Labor in Tobacco
  • Past Member, Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Cotton, Peanuts, Planting Seeds and Tobacco, United States Department of Agriculture
  • Past Member, Board of Directors, The Richmond Forum

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • September 18, 2024
    Event
    Panelist
    Energy and Economic Development: Virginia’s Opportunities for the Future, Virginia Chamber of Commerce Conference, Williamsburg, Virginia
  • December 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Post-Election Update on the Economy and Regulatory Affairs, Marsh & McLennan Client Council
  • September 30, 2020
    Event
    Presenter
    Virginia’s Political Landscape and Its Impact on the Future of Economic Development, Virginia General Counsel and Chief Risk Roundtable
  • September 24, 2020
    Event
    Guest Lecturer
    Trade and Economic Globalization: Virginia’s Role in Both and Their Impact on the Commonwealth, University of Richmond
  • May 20, 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    Re-imagining the Future of Work in a COVID-19 World, Greater Richmond Partnership webinar
  • May 20, 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    Economic & Business Impacts from COVID-19, Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research webinar
  • February 5, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Southern Virginia Regional Alliance International Trade Forum, Advanced Learning & Research, Virginia Maritime Association
  • December 17, 2019
    Event
    Keynote Speaker
    Changing of the Guard: Virginia State Government Under Democratic Party Control—What to Expect in the 2020 General Assembly and Beyond, Micron Technology’s quarterly political action committee meeting, Manassas, Virginia
  • December 4 and 11, 2019
    Event
    Keynote Speaker
    The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in Public Service, Farm Credit of the Virginias Regional Management Retreats, Weyers Cave, Virginia
  • October 2, 2019
    Event
    Keynote Speaker
    Trade & Globalization: Virginia’s Role in Both and Their Impact on the Commonwealth, Virginia Maritime Association’s Southern Virginia Chapter’s Forum on the International Supply Chain
  • October 1, 2019
    Event
    Guest Lecturer
    The Pros and Cons of Globalization, The University of Richmond Department of Political Science
  • April 10, 2019
    Event
    Guest lecturer
    Leadership in the Private and Public Sectors, University of Richmond School of Business Undergraduate Management Entrepreneurship & Management Consulting Classes
  • April 2, 2019
    Event
    Guest Lecturer
    Trade & Globalization: Virginia’s Role in Both and Their Impact on the Commonwealth, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business Executive Masters of Business Administration Program

News

Education

MBA, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2004

BA, Political Science, University of Richmond, 1991

