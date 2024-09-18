Todd heads the firm’s global economic development, commerce and government relations group. Having worked at the intersection of business and government in various public- and private-sector leadership positions, Todd is deft at providing strategic advice and guiding companies through the most vexing challenges relating to business expansion or relocation within Virginia, throughout the United States and abroad. In fact, Virginia Business Magazine named Todd one of the Commonwealth’s “Heavy Hitters” in the publication’s inaugural list of business leaders who get things done. The magazine also has named him annually as one of the 500 most influential Virginians, with a particular focus on his business and economic development skills, since creating the “The Virginia 500 Power List” in 2020.

As Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry under Governors Terry McAuliffe and Bob McDonnell, and Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under Governor Tim Kaine, Todd gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of government, building relationships across party lines to promote Virginia businesses here and abroad as well as attracting foreign business investments to Virginia. He worked closely with private-sector companies, regional entities and local, state and federal government officials to grow exports from Virginia and implement economic development strategies, including the creation of new and highly impactful economic development incentive programs. He was instrumental in leading Governor McAuliffe’s “New Virginia Economy” diversification effort that saw record-breaking capital investment of more than $20 billion from more than 1,100 economic development projects injected into Virginia’s economy. Todd is also a veteran of more than 50 national and international gubernatorial trade and marketing missions.