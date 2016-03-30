Todd advises and defends clients in internal investigations and environmental enforcement actions, and counsels clients in federal environmental regulatory programs with the insight as a former environmental crimes prosecutor for the US Department of Justice.

Clients faced with crisis situations seek out Todd for advice when conducting internal investigations and defending enforcement actions for companies facing allegations of wrong doing or potential violations of federal law. He provides clients with proactive and strategic counseling rooted in his extensive government experience as a federal prosecutor for the US Department of Justice and as a judge advocate with the US Coast Guard. Beyond his enforcement defense capabilities, Todd frequently counsels clients on federal permit applications and processes related to project development, compliance with existing natural resource permits and responding to industrial accidents.

With his depth of experience across a broad range of industries and issues, Todd is well-suited to counsel clients facing a myriad of environmental challenges. In private practice, he leads internal investigations and defends companies across numerous industries, including oil and gas, heavy equipment manufacturing and manufacturing involving the use of pesticides, aftermarket automobile parts, agriculture, public utilities and food wholesalers and retailers. Todd brings insightful and practical guidance to corporate clients facing all levels of federal environmental enforcement, including administrative, civil judicial, and criminal proceedings.



As a federal prosecutor, Todd led investigations and prosecutions of complex environmental cases, including those involving water pollution, air pollution, hazardous waste and wildlife, and white collar crime offenses alleging conspiracy, false statements, obstruction, money laundering and smuggling.



Todd’s insight into a spectrum of processes, risks, issues and strategies allows him to develop a tailored solution for his clients to fit any given situation. Todd is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Massachusetts and District of Columbia courts.