Tom represents clients in commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts, and in governmental investigations. Tom has experience representing clients in individual cases, class actions, and multidistrict litigations involving data breaches, breach of contract, civil fraud, and various federal and state statutes. In addition to his litigation experience, Tom has also advised clients on a broad range of regulatory compliance and governmental investigation matters. Tom has advised clients on compliance with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and federal banking regulations; administrative litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); compliance with state consumer protection statutes; and investigations by the Department of Justice involving issues under the False Claims Act (FCA) and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
Tom maintains an active pro bono practice focused on veterans representation. As part of his pro bono work, Tom has assisted in drafting appellate briefs to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the Board of Veterans Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.
Before joining the firm, Tom served as a law clerk to the Honorable Paul C. Huck in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
- Florida Bar Association
- Miami-Dade Bar Association
- Federal Bar Association
- Member, Young Professionals Council for Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc.
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Member of Florida Law Review and Florida Moot Court Team, 2020
BA, University of Central Florida, magna cum laude, 2017
Florida
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Florida
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US Court of Federal Claims
Executive Office for Immigration Review
- US District Court, Southern District of Florida
