Tonya’s practice encompasses complex civil and commercial litigation matters at both the trial and appellate levels in both federal and state court. She provides a business-minded and practical approach in all circumstances, whether that be trying a case or negotiating a favorable resolution.

Tonya represents clients ranging in size from Fortune 500 companies to emerging businesses. She has a broad-based practice that includes intellectual property cases, technology licensing matters, contract disputes, fiduciary claims, real estate management and construction disputes, and general business and tort matters.