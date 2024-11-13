Torrye advises policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Torrye represents commercial policyholders in a wide range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, while at another firm, Torrye gained extensive knowledge analyzing commercial general liability insurance policies and provided coverage advice and recommendations for clients at all stages of litigation. While in law school, Torrye was an executive member of the St. John’s University School of Law Moot Court Honor Society and a senior staff member of New York International Law Review.