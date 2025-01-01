Trlica Cosby Kennedy
Counsel
Overview
Trlica is Of Counsel in the Houston business transactions section of the firm specializing in a variety of commercial real estate matters with a special emphasis on hospitality and hotels.
Experience
Her experience includes the representation of parties involved in the following transactions:
- The sale, purchase and financing of hotels in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia
- Hotel operations and a wide variety of hospitality matters involving hotel owners and managers
- Leases and licenses in connection with the operation of hotels including restaurant leases, gift shop leases, antenna leases and food brand licenses
- Negotiation of hotel franchise agreements
- The purchase of unimproved property for commercial development (including medical office buildings), specifically representation of a national cancer center developer in the acquisition, development and sale of numerous cancer centers across the United States
- The sale and purchase of commercial improved property, including apartment projects and shopping centers
- Leases of office buildings (including medical office buildings) and other commercial properties
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Texas Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Houston Law Review, Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons, 1996
BA and BS, The University of Texas at Austin, 1993
Admissions
Texas