Tyler regularly represents debtors, creditors’ committees, and secured and unsecured creditors in complex chapter 11 cases. Tyler also handles loan workouts, lender liability claims, contract disputes, and other commercial litigation at the trial and appellate levels. Tyler provides transactional and lending advice to commercial, consumer and mortgage lenders, private equity firms and hedge funds, and public and private companies. He has extensive litigation experience with adversary proceedings and contested matters in US Bankruptcy Court and commercial litigation in Virginia state and federal courts. Tyler is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, the Virginia Supreme Court, the Third, Fourth and Eleventh Circuits, and the US District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.

Tyler’s recent engagements have included various roles in the complex Chapter 11 cases of Intelsat, Guitar Center, J Crew, Alpha Media, Ascena, Pier 1 Imports, Gymboree, Think Finance, Restaurants Unlimited, Toys ‘R Us, Alpha Natural Resources, LeClairRyan, Rogers Bancshares, James River Coal, and Xinergy, among many others.