Tyler S. Laughinghouse
Tyler represents and advises employers on a wide range of labor and employment matters, including complex wage and hour issues, union organizing and other traditional labor matters, and discrimination claims and other employment lawsuits.
Tyler has developed an extensive wage and hour practice and has defended employers in over a dozen nationwide collective and class lawsuits under the FLSA and state overtime laws. In these cases, Tyler has been involved at every stage of pre-trial litigation from conditional certification through final resolution, and has a wealth of experience advising clients through complex discovery processes, drafting motions for summary judgment and decertification, and navigating clients through high stakes mediations and settlement discussions.
Tyler also has significant experience with traditional labor law matters and routinely represents management in complex labor law issues facing employers, including union elections, collective bargaining, strike contingency planning and execution, unfair labor practice proceedings, and arbitrations
He also has defended a range of employers in a number of employment cases in both state and federal court under a range of statutory schemes, including Title VII, ADA, FMLA, and various state-law counterparts. Tyler has extensive motions practice experience and has drafted numerous successful motions and has defended them on appeal. He also has significant experience mediating and negotiating favorable settlements.
In addition to litigation matters, Tyler also regularly advises both public and private employers on their rights and obligations under both federal and state labor and employment laws, drafts employee handbooks and other workplace policies and practices, and provides strategic advice to avoid litigation. Prior to joining to the firm, Tyler served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Jackson L. Kiser of the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Tyler is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Wage and Hour Advice and Litigation. Tyler has defended employers in over 20 wage and hour class and collective actions under state and federal law regarding a range of issues, including employee overtime misclassification, legality and use of the fluctuating workweek method, meal and rest break compliance, and off-the-clock work cases.
Traditional Labor Law Matters. Tyler regularly provides strategic labor advice to employers during threatened and anticipated union strikes and elections and has represented management in a number of traditional labor litigation matters before the NLRB and federal court, including unfair labor practice charges, breach of collective bargaining lawsuits under Section 301 of the Labor Management Relations Act, and labor arbitrations. Tyler also has significant experience negotiating nationwide collective bargaining agreements.
Complex Employment Litigation and Advice. Tyler regularly defends employers in single and multi-plaintiff employment lawsuits and provides advice to employers on a range of employment matters under both state and federal law, including Title VII, ADA, FMLA, and various state-law counterparts.
Mergers and Acquisitions. Tyler has extensive experience assisting corporate buyers and sellers with labor and employment related due diligence in complex corporate transactions.
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law – Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2012
BA, Government and Psychology, University of Virginia, 2009
Virginia
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
- US District Court, Western District of Virginia