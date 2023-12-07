Tyler Richardson
Associate
Tyler concentrates his practice in the areas of executive compensation and employee benefit arrangements. He advises clients on a range of compensation and benefits matters, along with related issues of tax, accounting, securities, and corporate governance.
Corporate Representation:
- Advises private and publicly-traded clients and their boards of directors on compensation and benefits matters, including:
- Drafting CD&As
- Drafting and maintaining equity and synthetic equity plans
- Advising pre-IPO companies on their compensation arrangements
- Preparing documents for the hiring and firing of key employees
- Drafting executive agreements
- Designing and drafting compensatory profits interests for partnerships and LLCs taxed as a partnership
Transactions:
- Advises clients on compensation and benefit issues associated with corporate transactions, including:
- Tailoring of transaction documents
- Performing Section 280G analyses and associated benchmarking
- Designing change-in-control bonus plans, management carve-out agreements and other retention arrangements
- Drafting option cancellation/assumption agreements and inducement plans
- Addressing incentive and retention issues
Section 409A:
- Helps clients comply with all aspects of Section 409A and its application to traditional non-qualified deferred compensation arrangements, equity plans, employment and severance arrangements, bonus arrangements and reimbursement arrangements.
- Recommended for Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Member, Dallas Bar Employee Benefits/Executive Compensation Section
LLM Taxation, Northwestern University School of Law, with honors, 2017
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 2016
MS, Accounting, The University of Texas at Austin, 2008
BA, Business Administration, The University of Texas at Austin, 2008
Texas