Tyler Young
Associate
Overview
Tyler focuses his practice on federal tax controversies and litigation. He counsels clients on complex tax issues by utilizing insights gained during his time at the IRS Office of Chief Counsel and the US Tax Court.
Tyler also frequently collaborates with Hunton’s renewable energy tax team. He advises clients on renewable energy tax credit matters, including the application of the expanded Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions to clean energy tax credits.
Experience
- As an attorney and law clerk for the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Procedure & Administration, provided legal advice and litigation support on complex issues involving tax matters in bankruptcy proceedings, closing agreements, whistleblower proceedings, offers in compromise, installment agreements, and user fees.
- As an extern for Judge Christian N. Weiler of the US Tax Court, gained knowledge of US Tax Court practice and procedure by assisting with Tax Court litigation.
- As a Senior Legislative Assistant at a government relations firm on Capitol Hill, advocated on behalf of clients in the water supply, flood mitigation, and hydropower industries before the United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, and federal agencies.
Education
LLM, Georgetown University Law Center, with distinction, 2025
JD, The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, 2023
BA, Rhodes College, 2015
Admissions
District of Columbia
Courts
US Tax Court
US Court of Federal Claims