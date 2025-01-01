Umair Shaikh
Overview
Umair focuses his practice on global technology, outsourcing, and commercial contracting issues. Umair assists clients in drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, technology agreements, outsourcing agreements, statements of work, software license agreements, and other commercial agreements. He strategically evaluates risks within agreements for clients across multiple industries.
In addition, Umair has experience developing websites, graphics, and animations, as well as software coding, and received a computer science certification from Harvard University.
Prior to joining the firm, Umair served as a contracts associate for a Fortune 500 financial services institution.
Experience
- Assists community banks and other financial institutions with the outsourcing of core banking systems and advising on technology solutions.
- Assists clients with the preparation and documentation of outsourcing transactions involving multiple jurisdictions and processes, including human resources, information technology, and business process outsourcing.
- Assists clients with the preparation and negotiation of commercial contracts, including sales and purchase, service, and software license agreements.
- Researched and reviewed legislation, regulations, policies, bylaws, case law, and ethics codes in connection with drafting contracts and other transactional matters.
Education
JD/LLB, University of Leicester, 2015
BA, University of Toronto, with honors, 2011
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Ontario
Languages
- Spanish