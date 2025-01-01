Umair focuses his practice on global technology, outsourcing, and commercial contracting issues. Umair assists clients in drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, technology agreements, outsourcing agreements, statements of work, software license agreements, and other commercial agreements. He strategically evaluates risks within agreements for clients across multiple industries.

In addition, Umair has experience developing websites, graphics, and animations, as well as software coding, and received a computer science certification from Harvard University.

Prior to joining the firm, Umair served as a contracts associate for a Fortune 500 financial services institution.