Overview

Uriel’s practice focuses on domestic and cross-border financing and corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, and infrastructure projects. Uriel has represented project sponsors, developers and financial institutions in connection with the development and financing of a wide range of infrastructure projects, including subsea fiber optic cable systems, terrestrial fiber systems and other digital infrastructure and smart city and transportation technology.

Experience

  • Represents technology, media and telecom groups in connection with the construction, development and operation of subsea and terrestrial fiber optic networks in Western Europe, South America and the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Represents financial institutions and borrowing groups on a wide range of domestic and cross-border financings, including syndicated credit, insured and uninsured receivable finance and project finance.
  • Represents developers and financial institutions in connection with public private partnerships involving transportation and water sectors.
  • Represents clients on complex mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and minority investments across a broad range of sectors, including telecommunications, transportation, financial services and retail and consumer goods.
  • Represents clients with respect to application of U.S. trade regulations and sanctions related to Latin America, including Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized in the International category of Latin Lawyer 250, 2021, 2023-2025
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Corporate Law, Florida, The Best Lawyers in America, 2017-2024
  • Finalist, International Up & Comer, International Business Leadership Awards, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, 2016

  • Recommended for Banking and Finance (2015-2024), City Focus: Miami (2019-2024), Corporate and M&A (2018-2024) and Projects and Energy (2022-2024), The Legal 500 Latin America

  • Named among Latin America’s Rising Legal Stars: Partners to Watch, Latinvex, 2015
  • Team named to Latin Lawyer 250 for Corporate and M&A (2004-2011) and for Banking & Finance (2013-2016), International, Latin Lawyer magazine
  • Team named Law Firm of the Year for Corporate & Finance, International Counsel in Latin America, Chambers Latin America, 2014 
  • Team shortlisted for Law Firm of the Year for Corporate & Finance, International Counsel in Latin America, Chambers Latin America, 2013, 2015
  • Recognized as a Leader in Latin American Investment, Florida, Chambers USA, 2009-2010
  • Team selected for an Award for Excellence in Latin American Investment, Chambers USA, 2009
  • Selected as a Top Up and Comer, South Florida Legal Guide, 2009, 2015, 2016
  • Finalist, Leaders in Law for Corporate Law, South Florida Business and Wealth, 2015
  • Named a Rising Star, Daily Business Review, 2014
  • Featured as a Dealmaker in Corporate/M&A, Daily Business Review, 2008-2014
  • Named to 40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers of Miami-Dade County, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, South Florida Chapter, 2010
  • Selected as a Rising Star, Florida Super Lawyers magazine, 2010-2019

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Council of the Americas
  • Member, Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, Florida and New York
  • Member, World Services Group

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, 2005

MA, International Business, University of Florida, cum laude, program included semester at ESADE in Barcelona, Spain, 2002

BA, Political Science, Minor in Business Administration, University of Florida, cum laude, 2000

Admissions

Florida

Languages

  • Spanish
