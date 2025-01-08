Valarie focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions transactions, as well as cross-border, securities, and corporate governance matters. Valarie is experienced in the full range of M&A transactions, including public company mergers and spin-offs, private company acquisitions and dispositions, auctions, joint ventures, licensing transactions, going private transactions, special committee representations, and tender offers. She has advised clients in a number of cross-border transactions.

Valarie also provides counsel in a variety of corporate, securities, and corporate governance matters. As part of her governance practice, Valarie regularly advises clients on disclosure, compliance, and governance matters arising out of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, stock exchange rules, and corporate laws. She practices across industries, including government contracting, pharmaceutical, healthcare, energy, technology, and manufacturing.