Valarie Ney
Overview
Valarie focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions transactions, as well as cross-border, securities, and corporate governance matters. Valarie is experienced in the full range of M&A transactions, including public company mergers and spin-offs, private company acquisitions and dispositions, auctions, joint ventures, licensing transactions, going private transactions, special committee representations, and tender offers. She has advised clients in a number of cross-border transactions.
Valarie also provides counsel in a variety of corporate, securities, and corporate governance matters. As part of her governance practice, Valarie regularly advises clients on disclosure, compliance, and governance matters arising out of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, stock exchange rules, and corporate laws. She practices across industries, including government contracting, pharmaceutical, healthcare, energy, technology, and manufacturing.
Experience
- Represented a NYSE-listed administrator of government health and human services programs with global operations in multiple transactions, including its $1.4 billion acquisition of a provider of medical disability examinations to the US Department of Veterans affairs and its $400 million acquisition of assets from a NYSE-listed aerospace and defense company.
- Represented a leading federal technology services sector firm in the acquisition of a leading provider of technology, cyber, and data solutions to the defense industry.
- Represented a private equity buyer in multiple transactions, including its sale of one of its portfolio companies to a leading global professional services company and its $100 million investment in an innovative consulting firm known for advising large enterprises and governmental agencies on critical strategic and regulatory challenges.
- Represented a US-based electronics manufacturing services firm in its sale to a German-based electronic manufacturing services company with global operations.
- Represented a middle-market private equity firm that invests in buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth capital opportunities in its acquisition of a majority of the business of a New Zealand-based public company that manufactures and distributes specialty building products.
- Represented a multinational pharmaceutical company dually listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in multiple public and private acquisitions, divestitures, and licensing agreements.
- Represented a NYSE-listed healthcare services company in its $6.3 billion acquisition of a healthcare insurance provider.
- Represented a Chinese company in multiple rounds of pre-initial public offering (IPO) equity financing issuances to an international group of investors.
- Represented a British Columbia investment manager in its participation in a multinational consortium acquisition of a NYSE-listed energy services company for $4.7 billion in total consideration.
- Represented a Chinese internet video streaming company in its $1.2 billion issuance and sale of ordinary shares to a Chinese e-commerce company.
- Represented a NASDAQ-listed biopharmaceutical company in its acquisition by a global specialty biopharmaceutical company for total consideration of $4.2 billion.
- Represented a petrochemical company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in a proposed, but terminated, $2 billion combination of its styrenic block copolymer business with a NYSE-listed US manufacturer.
- Represented a US-based private equity firm in its $1 billion sale of a multinational software development company to a United Kingdom-based private equity firm.
- Represented a multinational financial services company on the acquisition of certain North American power and natural gas trading assets from an international joint venture.
- Represented a NYSE-listed integrated energy company in its proposed, but terminated, $6 billion spin-off of its electric transmission business to a NYSE-listed independent electricity transmission company in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.
- Represented a Fortune 200 company on the issuance and sale of a 15 percent equity interest to a China-based sovereign wealth fund.
- Represented a NYSE-listed packaging and building products company in connection with the spin-off of its real estate division and bank holding company.
- Represented a NYSE-listed electric power holding company in the spin-off of its natural gas business.
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Virginia Law Review, 2005
BA, Bowdoin College, 1999
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia