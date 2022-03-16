Veronica P. Adams
Overview
Veronica’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Veronica represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance. She is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.
Prior to joining the firm, Veronica served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. While in law school, Veronica was a member of the University of Miami School of Law’s trial team.
Experience
- Third chair in a D&O arbitration seeking over $100M.
- Counseled hospitality and gaming company on coverage for large-scale ransomware attack.
- Represented multi-national manufacturer and retailer on coverage for cyber attack.
- Advised major broadcasting company on applicable coverage resulting from ransomware attack.
- Counseled large technology company on coverage claims involving a cyber incident.
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, Young Risk Professionals – South Florida
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
- March 16, 2022PublicationCo-authorVictory for Policyholders as Texas Court Interprets Contract Exclusion Narrowly in Favor of Coverage, Westlaw Today
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, Executive Editor, Business Law Review, 2021
BS, Florida International University, magna cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish