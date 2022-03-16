Veronica Adams, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Veronica P. Adams

Associate

Overview

Veronica’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Veronica represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance. She is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

Prior to joining the firm, Veronica served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. While in law school, Veronica was a member of the University of Miami School of Law’s trial team.

Experience

  • Third chair in a D&O arbitration seeking over $100M.
  • Counseled hospitality and gaming company on coverage for large-scale ransomware attack.
  • Represented multi-national manufacturer and retailer on coverage for cyber attack.
  • Advised major broadcasting company on applicable coverage resulting from ransomware attack.
  • Counseled large technology company on coverage claims involving a cyber incident.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Board Member, Young Risk Professionals – South Florida

Education

JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, Executive Editor, Business Law Review, 2021

BS, Florida International University, magna cum laude, 2018

Admissions

Florida

Languages

  • Spanish
