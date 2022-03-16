Veronica’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Veronica represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance. She is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

Prior to joining the firm, Veronica served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. While in law school, Veronica was a member of the University of Miami School of Law’s trial team.