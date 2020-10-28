Veronica A. Torrejón
Overview
Veronica’s practice focuses on employment and labor law. Veronica’s litigation practice focuses on complex employment litigation, including defending employers against allegations of breach of employment and separation agreements, failure to pay bonus and wrongful termination.
Prior to joining the firm, Veronica worked at a prominent national law firm where she handled an array of complex commercial disputes.
Prior to law school, Veronica was a journalist at The Morning Call (Allentown, PA) where she primarily covered the healthcare industry. She also wrote for the Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, and the San Jose Mercury News.
Experience
- Represented a construction company in a theft of trade secrets and breach of non-solicitation clause case brought against a former executive
- Represented a professional services firm in a case involving the alleged breach of a separation agreement and failure to pay bonus
- Defended employers in various single-plaintiff wrongful termination and breach of employment agreement cases
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Litigation – Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Hispanic National Bar Association
- Member, Mexican American Bar Association
- Ex officio board member, Public Interest Law Center (2015)
Insights
Education
JD, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Member, Temple Political and Civil Rights Law Review, 2013
BA, University of Southern California, cum laude, 2003
Admissions
California
Pennsylvania
Courts
US District Court, Central District of California
US District Court, Northern District of California
US District Court, Southern District of California
US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania
Languages
- Spanish