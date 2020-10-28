Veronica’s practice focuses on employment and labor law. Veronica’s litigation practice focuses on complex employment litigation, including defending employers against allegations of breach of employment and separation agreements, failure to pay bonus and wrongful termination.

Prior to joining the firm, Veronica worked at a prominent national law firm where she handled an array of complex commercial disputes.

Prior to law school, Veronica was a journalist at The Morning Call (Allentown, PA) where she primarily covered the healthcare industry. She also wrote for the Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, and the San Jose Mercury News.