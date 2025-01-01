Victoria is a litigation associate based in the Houston office. Victoria’s practice covers a broad range of complex commercial litigation matters, with an emphasis on energy, fiduciary, and real estate litigation, including eminent domain and condemnation matters. She has experience drafting motions and memoranda on a variety of legal topics, including breach of contract, real estate, and fiduciary issues.

Before joining the firm, Victoria externed with the Honorable Anni H. Foster of the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, and interned with the Honorable Vincenzo J. Santini of the 457th District Court of Texas.