Vincent P. D’Amico
Associate
Overview
Vince focuses his practice on commercial financing matters, including development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. Vince represents agents, borrowers, lenders, and sponsors in debt financing matters across a broad range of industries and asset classes.
Experience
- Represented Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its $15 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office pursuant to the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program.
- Represented manufacturer borrower in connection with a $1.55 billion term and revolving credit facility.
- Represented borrower in connection with an amendment to tax-exempt bond financing.
Insights
Publications
- Spring 2024Newsletter
News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2023News
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, 2022
MBA, Cameron University, 2018
BA, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2010
Admissions
Virginia
Government Service
United States Army, Military Intelligence, 2013-2022