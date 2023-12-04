Overview

Vince focuses his practice on commercial financing matters, including development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. Vince represents agents, borrowers, lenders, and sponsors in debt financing matters across a broad range of industries and asset classes.

  • Represented Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its $15 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office pursuant to the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program.
  • Represented manufacturer borrower in connection with a $1.55 billion term and revolving credit facility.
  • Represented borrower in connection with an amendment to tax-exempt bond financing.

JD, Boston College Law School, 2022

MBA, Cameron University, 2018

BA, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2010

Virginia

United States Army, Military Intelligence, 2013-2022

