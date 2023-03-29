Vincent is a structured finance lawyer with extensive experience in mortgage backed securities and asset backed securities. Drawing on hybrid finance and corporate experience, Vincent advises issuers, underwriters, and other market participants in connection with residential mortgage and other asset-backed securitizations. Vincent is focused on promoting efficient solutions to the challenges facing the re-emerging private RMBS markets.

Vincent has experience in structuring complex securitization transactions backed by collateral encompassing a broad range of asset types, including residential mortgage backed securities, student loans, auto loans and leases, and consumer loans.