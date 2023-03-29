Overview

Vincent is a structured finance lawyer with extensive experience in mortgage backed securities and asset backed securities. Drawing on hybrid finance and corporate experience, Vincent advises issuers, underwriters, and other market participants in connection with residential mortgage and other asset-backed securitizations. Vincent is focused on promoting efficient solutions to the challenges facing the re-emerging private RMBS markets.

Vincent has experience in structuring complex securitization transactions backed by collateral encompassing a broad range of asset types, including residential mortgage backed securities, student loans, auto loans and leases, and consumer loans.

Experience

  • Represented issuers, borrowers, underwriters, lenders, and other market participants in securitization transactions, including student loans, unsecured consumer loans, automobile loans and leases, and residential mortgages.

  • Serves as issuer’s and underwriter’s counsel on asset-backed and mortgage-backed securitization.

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2013

JD, Sciences-Po Paris & Université Paris I – Panthéon Sorbonne, 2009

BA, Tufts University, 2007

Admissions

New York

Languages

  • French
  • German
  • Spanish
