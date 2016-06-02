Virginia S. Albrecht
Overview
Virginia’s practice focuses exclusively on environmental law and administrative law—in particular, the Clean Water Act (CWA) wetlands program, the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other federal regulatory programs that affect the use of land. Experience in permit negotiation, litigation of policy issues, lobbying Congress and the Administration, enforcement defense, and compliance counseling. Representative clients include development companies, agricultural and mining companies, state and local agencies, and trade associations. She has extensive experience with federal environmental agencies both in Washington and in district and regional offices. Virginia is an adjunct professor for the University of Miami School of Law Program in Real Property Development.
Experience
- Assisted applicants in obtaining wetlands permits and related endangered species approvals and in documenting NEPA compliance for major development projects in over 25 states, including Florida, California, and Arizona.
- Lead counsel in landmark wetlands cases, including NMA v. Corps of Engineers (invalidating the “Tulloch Rule,” which illegally claimed authority to regulate excavation and land-clearing activities in wetlands); NAHB v. Corps of Engineers, which established that nationwide permits are rules subject to immediate judicial review; and Hoffman v. EPA, holding that the federal government must demonstrate an interstate commerce nexus in order to assert CWA jurisdiction over a wetland.
- Lead counsel for water agencies in litigation rejecting an Endangered Species Act challenge to the Bureau of Reclamation’s operation of the lower Colorado River.
- Lead counsel in obtaining Corps permit for $1.2 billion redevelopment project in New Jersey and in successfully defending it in federal court.
- Testified in Congress numerous times on CWA policy issues.
- Led coalition of trade associations in obtaining Congressional legislation requiring the Corps of Engineers to establish an administrative appeals process.
- Lead counsel in landmark settlement under the federal construction stormwater program.
- Extensive experience litigating the meaning of “the waters of the United States.”
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Litigation – Environmental, Washington, DC, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020
- Selected for inclusion in “Best Lawyers,” Environmental Law, Best Lawyers in America, 2006-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Environment Law, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2005-2020
- Selected for inclusion in “Super Lawyers,” Environmental Law, Washington DC Super Lawyers magazine, 2008-2019
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Recommend Lawyer, Environment: Transaction and Regulatory, 2016
- Listed for Environment: Transaction and Regulatory, Legal 500 United States, 2016
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources
Insights
Legal Updates
- June 2, 2016Legal UpdateSupreme Court Unanimously Holds That Agency Assertions of Jurisdiction Are Subject to Immediate Judicial Review
- March 9, 2016Legal UpdateHunton & Williams Urges US Supreme Court to Uphold Ability to Challenge a Federal Assertion of Clean Water Act Jurisdiction
- June 4, 2015Legal Update
- April 29, 2015Legal Update
- April 16, 2015Legal UpdateThe Eighth Circuit Holds that a Corps Positive Finding of Clean Water Act Jurisdiction is Final Agency Action Subject to Judicial Review
- November 18, 2013Legal Update
- September 18, 2013Legal Update
- May 24, 2013Legal Update
- May 21, 2013Legal Update
- May 7, 2013Legal Update
- April 8, 2013Legal Update
- February 14, 2013Legal Update
- January 23, 2013Legal Update
- March 30, 2012Legal Update
- March 22, 2012Legal Update
- December 5, 2008Legal Update
- November 26, 2008Legal Update
- November 25, 2008Legal Update
- August 21, 2008Legal Update
- July 8, 2008Legal Update
- June 13, 2008Legal Update
- April 8, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 26, 2014EventSpeakerThe “Waters of the United States” Proposed Rule: Is It a Federal Power Grab?
- September 2011EventChairCambridge Forum on Clean Water Law
- 1990 - presentEventProgram co-chairALI-ABA Conference on Wetlands Law and Regulation
- October 13, 2010EventSpeakerEnvironmental Laws and Regulations, Urban Land Institute Fall Meeting
- January 19, 2010EventSpeakerUrban Land Institute Arizona Trends Day
- November 11, 2009EventCo-presenterIntroduction to the Clean Water Act, Environmental Law Institute Boot Camp
- August 28, 2009EventSpeakerIntroduction to Clean Water Act Regulation of Wetlands and Other Waters” and “Federal Laws, Regulations, and Programs Affecting Local Land Use Decision Making: Clean Water Act, ALI-ABA Land Use Institute
- October 30, 2008EventSpeakerClean Water Act; What Are the Jurisdictional Limits?, Urban Water Institute Clean Water Conference
- August 13, 2008EventSpeakerIntroduction to Clean Water Act Regulation of Wetlands and Other Waters and Federal Laws, Regulations, and Programs Affecting Local Land Use Decision Making: Clean Water Act, ALI-ABA Land Use Institute
Publications
- June 20, 2019PublicationCo-author“Insight: Court Says Water Rule Unlawful; Patchwork of Rules Left,” Bloomberg Environment
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 11, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 5, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 19, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- January 20, 2010NewsStormwater, Nutrients, Wetlands Jurisdiction Seen as Leading Clean Water Issues for 2010, Daily Environmental Report
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 1, 2009News
- June 26, 2008News
- June 19, 2007News
- July 17, 2007News
Education
JD, Vanderbilt Law School, Articles Editor, Vanderbilt Law Review, 1981
MA, Communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1970
BS, University of Wisconsin, 1964
Admissions
District of Columbia