W. Mark Young
Partner
Overview
Mark’s practice emphasizes corporate, securities, finance and general business law. He has extensive experience representing issuers and underwriters in public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities, counseling companies in securities law compliance, structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, and advising clients in contractual, banking and finance matters. Mark has particular experience with oil and gas companies, oilfield service companies, pipeline companies and other energy infrastructure companies.
Experience
M&A
- Represented Evercore in its role as financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of Tallgrass Energy GP, LLC regarding the acquisition of unaffiliated shares and take-private by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners.
- Represented a Dow 30 company in its formation of a strategic entertainment joint venture for the purpose of developing original, interactive content
- Represented the financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of the general partner of and NYSE-listed midstream company in its acquisition by in a stock-for-unit merger transaction
- Represented the financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of an NYSE-listed midstream MLP in connection with its acquisition of a pipeline company
- Represented a Canadian oil & gas drilling company in its acquisition of a drilling technology company
- Represented the financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of an NASDAQ-listed, oilfield services company in connection with $134 million acquisition of a package of multiple private oilfield services companies
- Represented the subsidiary of a Japanese oil and gas company in its acquisition of a 30% equity interest in a subsidiary of a global commodities merchant
- Represented the shareholders of a privately held oilfield services company valued at $330 million in the sale of the company to a private equity fund
- Represented an MLP in its $290 million acquisition of a private gas pipeline company
- Represented a private company in its $600 million acquisition of a casino project
- Represented a private oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company in its $520 million acquisition of a public E&P company
- Represented a private E&P company in its $275 million acquisition of oil and gas properties
- Represented the Conflicts Committee of an MLP in the MLP’s $12.3 billion drop-down transaction
- Represented a public refining company in its $1.4 billion acquisition of another public refining company
Securities
- Represented the financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of an NYSE-listed LNG MLP in connection with its agreement to modify its partnership agreement with respect to its Incentive Distribution Rights in exchange for $25 million.
- Represented the financial adviser of the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of the General Partner of an NYSE-listed midstream MLP in the MLP's acquisition of a membership interest in a pipeline.
- Represented a venture capital backed midstream company in its 144A equity offering
- Represented a public offshore drilling company in its 144A offering of $300 million high yield notes
- Represented a private restaurant and gaming company in its 144A offering of $295 million high yield notes
- Represented a public offshore drilling company in its 144A offering of $400 million high yield notes
- Represented a public E&P company in its 144A offerings of $350 million high yield notes
- Represented a Canadian public drilling company in its 144A offering of $450 million high yield notes
- Represented a public E&P company in its 144A offering of $225 million high yield notes
- Represented a public E&P company in its private placement of $40 million of convertible notes
- Represented an oil services company in its private placement of preferred stock and warrants
- Represented the placement agent in a PIPE by a geophysical company
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as one of the top 15 lawyers in Texas M&A, by deal count, Full Year 2017, The Texas Lawbook
- Profiled as one of the leading Mergers & Acquisitions (2018) and Energy Transactions (2014-2016) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, cum laude, Houston Law Review, Chief Note and Comment Editor, 1988
BS, Mechanical Engineering, Rice University, 1985
Admissions
Texas
New York
Areas of Focus
- Banking and Finance
- Distressed Debt, Securities and Claims Trading
- MLP Lending and Finance
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Power and Utilities Capital Markets
- Corporate
- Initial Public Offerings
- Master Limited Partnerships
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Energy
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy M&A
- Energy Services
- Oil, Gas and LNG
- Pipeline
- Private Equity
- Private Investment Funds
- Natural Gas