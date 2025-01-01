W. Scott Locher
Overview
Scott has a commercial litigation practice. He has extensive experience in handling and managing all aspects of litigation of complex, major commercial disputes in federal and state courts and arbitration forums. He has litigated a broad range of types of cases, claims, and procedural matters involving a large variety of industries, including oil and gas, power, telecommunications, health care, real estate, e-commerce, medical device and grocery. Scott also serves as an Assistant General Counsel to the firm.
Experience
- Breach of fiduciary duties and securities claims involving officers and directors.
- Part of trial team that defended arbitration claims involving termination of off-shore drilling rig contract.
- Part of trial team that prosecuted billion dollar actual fraudulent transfer case against Fortune 500 company. Case settled after two-week bench trial.
- Tried defense of complex fraudulent transfer and preference case against client. Case settled during trial.
- Managed massive discovery efforts, evidence organization, and trial preparations for complex fraudulent conveyance lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies, one involving global power companies, another involving global food companies.
- Prosecuted lawsuit for manufacturer and defended its distributor's wrongful termination, antitrust, tortious interference counterclaims. Case settled before trial.
- A series of four complex arbitrations against Fortune 500 company involving a power island's energy service contracts.
M&A Warranty and Indemnity Claims
- Managed defense and handled briefing in Dummar v. Lummis, 2007 WL 81808 (D.Utah, 2007). Judgment for client, affirmed on appeal. 543 F.3d 614 (10th Cir. 2008).
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- State Bar of Texas
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Phi Delta Phi, Houston Law Review, Associate Editor, 2 Am. Jur. Awards, 1991
AB, Political Science, Economics, Stanford University, 1988
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas