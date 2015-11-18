Wally’s practice focuses on complex business litigation and white collar criminal defense. Wally served as the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for 17 years and is currently the firm’s chief growth officer. His white collar criminal defense experience includes representation of clients accused of tax fraud, procurement fraud, public corruption, violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, money laundering, health care fraud and violation of the Federal RICO statute.

Wally was a founding partner of the firm’s Miami office. In 2004, Wally left the firm to join Diageo North America, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. He returned to the firm to become managing partner in 2006. Wally has since been recognized by the National Law Journal as one of the nation's “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers.” In addition to bar memberships in Florida, New Jersey, the District of Columbia and New York, Wally is admitted to practice in the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th and 11th Circuits, the United States District Courts for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.