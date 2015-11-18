Overview

Wally’s practice focuses on complex business litigation and white collar criminal defense. Wally served as the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for 17 years and is currently the firm’s chief growth officer. His white collar criminal defense experience includes representation of clients accused of tax fraud, procurement fraud, public corruption, violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, money laundering, health care fraud and violation of the Federal RICO statute.

Wally was a founding partner of the firm’s Miami office. In 2004, Wally left the firm to join Diageo North America, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. He returned to the firm to become managing partner in 2006. Wally has since been recognized by the National Law Journal as one of the nation's “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers.” In addition to bar memberships in Florida, New Jersey, the District of Columbia and New York, Wally is admitted to practice in the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th and 11th Circuits, the United States District Courts for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Experience

  • Federal and state jury trial experience in commercial and criminal matters. Has also argued criminal and civil appeals.
  • Has successfully defended class actions involving securities fraud, deceptive business practices and consumer lending.
  • Represented health care providers in connection with criminal, administrative exclusion and qui tam litigation.
  • Handled numerous injunction proceedings involving intellectual property disputes, franchise and distributor terminations, and enforcement of covenants not to compete.
  • Represented clients in several commercial arbitration proceedings involving supply contracts and third party service agreements.
  • Extensive experience representing companies in connection with issues arising from operations in “high risk” international markets, including internal investigations and development of risk mitigation programs.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Notable Diverse Leader in Law, Crain’s New York Business, 2022
  • Recipient of Meritorious Public Service Award from the United States Coast Guard, 2017
  • New York Metro Super Lawyers, 2014-2019
  • Named to The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, 2016
  • AV® Peer Review Rated in Martindale-Hubbell 
  • “Lawyers Who Lead by Example” honoree, Pro Bono, New York Law Journal, 2014
  • Selected to the Florida Super Lawyers list, Business Litigation and White Collar, 2007-2012
  • Included in National Law Journal’s “The 50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers,” June 2008

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, The American Law Institute
  • Member, Leaders Council, Legal Services Corporation
  • Trustee, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
  • Trustee, The George Jackson Academy
  • Member, Board of Managers, University of Pennsylvania Law School Alumni Society, 2011–2017
  • Member and Past Chair, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity
  • Member, NALP Foundation Board of Trustees, 2008–2018

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 1991

BS, Seton Hall University, magna cum laude, 1988

Admissions

District of Columbia

Florida

New Jersey

New York

Languages

  • Spanish
