Overview

Recognized as a leader for insurance dispute resolution by Chambers USA and recommended for his advice to policyholders by Legal 500, Walter focuses his practice on complex insurance recovery, counseling, arbitrations, litigation, and expert witness testimony. Walter offers clients more than 30 years of experience managing insurance-related issues, including program audits, policy manuscripting, counseling, litigation, and arbitration. He works with companies in a diverse range of industries, including financial services, technologies, consumer products, food and beverages, chemicals, real estate, and municipalities. 

Walter is the former Chair of the ABA Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee and a Fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel. He is admitted to practice before courts and arbitral bodies across the United States.

Walter litigates and arbitrates insurance coverage and bad faith disputes around the nation involving business interruption, product liability, construction defect, reinsurance recovery matters for cedents, cyberinsurance and e-commerce issues, and other emerging claims. These matters involve a variety of insurance contracts, including professional liability, first party property, general liability insurance policies, cyberinsurance, and various reinsurance agreements.

Walter also has served as an expert witness in insurance matters and as an arbitrator in insurance coverage arbitrations.

Experience

  • Advised on and litigated COVID-19 insurance recovery claims related to business interruption and other related policies.
  • Recovered over $100 million in cyber insurance coverage for claims arising from ransomware attacks and other cyber incidents.
  • Successfully litigated Hurricane Harvey business interruption recovery matters for financial institution and law firm in Texas.

  • Advised luxury resort concerning property damage, business interruption, and extra expense loss resulting from catastrophic flood event.

  • Litigated significant fire loss claim for industrial manufacturing facility.

  • Successfully recovered substantial insurance proceeds for damage caused to office building by gas explosion.

  • Represented a private golf club in Naples, Florida to secure recovery for building and outdoor grounds damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
  • Secured a seven-figure recovery on behalf of national furniture company due to business interruption caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
  • Obtained summary judgment for our client in the World Trade Center Properties coverage litigation, regarding the number of occurrences arising from the 9/11 terrorist attack.
  • Secured a favorable award in arbitration related to a dispute regarding obligations to manage a book of umbrella and high excess liability risks. The arbitration panel granted all relief requested by our client, a result that was confirmed by the Supreme Court of New York.
  • Litigated D&O issues involving claims against public union board of directors. 
  • Represented clients in numerous criminal investigations regarding D&O coverage.
  • Represented non-profit boards of directors on fiduciary claims under D&O policies.
  • Advised clients on potential D&O and cyber insurance coverage for data breach claims.
  • Obtained summary judgment for client on Civil Authority claim arising out of a North Carolina hospital’s business interruption claims related to Hurricane Floyd.
  • Led coverage strategy for a mobile home manufacturer facing hundreds of claims arising out of FEMA's use of our client’s recreational vehicles as “temporary” living accommodations following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, resulting in alleged exposure to formaldehyde.
  • Successfully represented a client in district court and appellate court proceedings to determine the number of occurrences that resulted from claims brought due to several shootings at a graduation party in Miami, Florida.
  • Counsel for a national real estate development company on coverage under a Builder’s Risk policy for property damage, delay damages, and business income loss resulting from a significant gas explosion affecting construction of a high-rise hotel and office tower. Also advised the client on coverage for potential third party claims under its commercial general liability policies and additional insured coverages.
  • Obtained summary judgment in the Eastern District of Virginia on the question of the reach of territorial coverage for international terrorism claims, in a decision affirmed by the Fourth Circuit.

Selected Reported Cases

  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust v. Allied World Assurance Co. (U.S.) Inc., et al., No. 00035 (Pa. Ct. Com. Pl. Dec. 28, 2022)
  • U.S. Sugar Corp. v. Commerce and Industry Insurance Company, No. 1:22-cv-21737 (S.D. Fla. Dec. 2, 2022)
  • Lionbridge Technologies, LLC v. Valley Forge Ins. Co., No. 21-1698, --- F.4th ---, 2022 WL 17090379, at *10 (1st Cir. Nov. 21, 2022)
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, No. 2:20-cv-10167-SDW-LDW (D.N.J. Aug. 7, 2020)
  • Out West Restaurant Group. Inc. v. Affiliated FM Insurance Co., Case No. 20-cv-06786-TSH (N.D. Cal. Dec. 4, 2020)
  • The Children’s Place, Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Co., No. 2:20-cv-07980-ES-CLW (D.N.J. Sept. 17, 2021)The Children’s Place, Inc. v. Great American Insurance Company, No. 2:2018-cv-11963 (D.N.J. 2019)
  • 1401 Ocean LLC v. Zurich American Insurance Company, No. MON-L-003315-20 (N.J. Super. Ct., Monmouth, 2020)
  • Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. v. Valley Forge Ins. Co., No. 1:20-cv-10014 (D. Mass. 2020)

  • Mt. Hawley Insurance Company v. Brickell on the River South Tower Condominium Association, Inc. et al, 2020 WL 6106856 (S.D. Fla. 2020)

  • The Childrens Place, Inc. v. Great Am. Ins. Co., 2019 WL 1857118 (D.N.J. Apr. 25, 2019)
  • Ranger Construction Industries, Inc. v. Allied World National Assurance Company, 2019 WL 436555 (S.D. Fla. Dec. 18, 2017)
  • Century Sur. Co. v. Deari, No. 3:13-CV-02553-N, 2017 WL 5642578, at *1 (N.D. Tex. Jan. 4, 2017) (order granting summary judgment)
  • Century Sur. Co. v. Seidel, 893 F.3d 328 (5th Cir. 2018) (affirming order granting summary judgment)
  • Hillsborough County v. Star Ins. Co., ---F.3d---, 2017 WL 460999, (11th Cir. 2017)
  • State Nat. Ins. Co. v. Robert, 139 So. 3d 949 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2014), rev. denied, No. SC14-1662, 2015 WL 1844052 (Fla. Apr. 22, 2015)
  • Gen. Sec. Nat'l Ins. Co. v. N.J. Intergov’tl Ins. Fund et al., No. A-5591-08T1, 2011 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 2288 (N.J. Super. Ct. App. Div. Aug. 25, 2011)
  • Cato Inst., Inc. v. Cont’l Cas. Co., et al., No. 8:11-cv-01418-JFM, 2011 WL 3626784 (D. Md. Aug. 16, 2011)
  • State Nat’l Ins. Co. v. Miami, No. 09-23273, 2010 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105621 (S.D. Fla. Sept. 21, 2010)
  • U.S. Specialty Ins. Co., et al. v. North River Ins. Co., et al., Civ. No. CAM-L-4901-08 (N.J. Super. Ct., Law Div. March 1, 2010)
  • State Nat’l Ins. Co. v. Lamberti, No. 08-CV-60760, 2009 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22707 (S.D. Fla. March 20, 2009); affirmed, 362 Fed. Appx. 76 (11th Cir. 2010)
  • CACI Int’l, Inc. v. St. Paul Fire and Marine Ins. Co., 566 F.3d 150 (4th Cir. 2009)
  • Parts, Inc. v. Utica Mut. Ins. Co., 602 F. Supp. 2d 617 (Md. Feb. 27, 2009)
  • Government Employees Ins. Co. v. Rivas, 573 F. Supp. 2d 12 (D.C. Aug. 26, 2008)

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named a Litigation Star, Florida, Benchmark Litigation, 2025

  • Recognized with an Advocate Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation, 2025

  • Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Insurance: Dispute Resolution, Florida, Chambers USA, 2020-2024
  • Named a Best Lawyer in Insurance Law and Insurance Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
  • Recognized as a Distinguished Leader by the Daily Business Review Florida Legal Awards, 2021
  • Recognized, South Florida Legal Guide, 2021
  • Most Highly Regarded, Who’s Who Legal: Florida – Insurance & Reinsurance, 2020
  • Selected as a Florida Trailblazer, Daily Business Review, 2019
  • Honoree, Attorney of the Year, Daily Business Review’s 2018 Professional Excellence Awards
  • Candidate, Man of the Year, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), 2018

Affiliations

Professional

  • Fellow, American College of Coverage Counsel
  • Former Chair, Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC), Insurance Section (2008-2010)
  • Former Chair, American Bar Association, Section of Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee (2001-2004)
  • Former Member, International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC)
  • Life Fellow, American Bar Foundation

Education

JD, University of Chicago Law School, 1982

BA, Swarthmore College, 1979

Admissions

District of Columbia

Florida

Virginia

