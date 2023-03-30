Walter is the former Chair of the ABA Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee and a Fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel. He is admitted to practice before courts and arbitral bodies across the United States.

Walter litigates and arbitrates insurance coverage and bad faith disputes around the nation involving business interruption, product liability, construction defect, reinsurance recovery matters for cedents, cyberinsurance and e-commerce issues, and other emerging claims. These matters involve a variety of insurance contracts, including professional liability, first party property, general liability insurance policies, cyberinsurance, and various reinsurance agreements.

Walter also has served as an expert witness in insurance matters and as an arbitrator in insurance coverage arbitrations.