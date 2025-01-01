Wanda Boyd is the human resources director at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where she ensures that HR strategies and staff client service initiatives support and advance firm business objectives. She oversees firmwide benefits administration and professional staff talent management. Professional staff focus includes recruiting, onboarding, training and professional development, performance management, compensation and rewards programs, policy development, and compliance with legal and regulatory matters.

She has extensive experience in human resources management of services and support for legal professional staff.

Prior to her role as human resources director, Wanda was a firm regional human resources manager leading employee relations efforts and advancing professional staff programs for the southeast offices (Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina and Miami, Florida).