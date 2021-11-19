Wendell L. Taylor
Overview
Wendell represents businesses and individuals in complex state and federal trial and class action litigation, with particular emphasis in antitrust litigation and investigations, antitrust criminal cartel investigations, white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations, and compliance programs.
Wendell is the managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office and a member of the firm’s Competition and Consumer Protection practice. Wendell counsels clients on a full spectrum of antitrust and Foreign Corrupt Practices issues. Wendell’s clients are drawn from a broad range of industries, including retail and consumer products, telecommunications, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, technology and software, and banking and finance.
Wendell served as Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General of the United States Department of Justice, where he participated in oversight of the Antitrust, Tax and Civil Divisions, as well as the Office of the Pardon Attorney, the Community Relations Service and the United States Parole Commission.
Wendell has extensive trial experience. Wendell served as a Special Assistant US Attorney in the District of Columbia, where he handled all aspects of trial litigation and post-trial motions and arguments. Previously, as a prosecutor in the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Wendell first-chaired dozens of trials.
Committed to pro bono work, he serves as the firm’s coordinating partner for its partnerships with the Clemency Project and with the Federal Public Defender’s Service for the Eastern District of Virginia. Wendell regularly handles protective order hearings for victims of domestic violence in conjunction with Legal Services of Northern Virginia and he obtained a five-figure state court jury verdict on behalf of a tenant in a fraud suit against a notorious Richmond landlord.
Experience
- Lead counsel representing international church organization in MDL involving fraud and embezzlement allegations.
- Represented leading Japanese manufacturer in Department of Justice criminal antitrust investigation of pricing practices.
- Represented leading Japanese manufacturer in price fixing class action.
- Defended aerospace company in antitrust action challenging exclusive dealing arrangement.
- Successfully defended a Fortune 500 pork producer against a putative class of hog farmers in an antitrust class litigation under The Packers and Stockyards Act.
- Represented an industry-leading manufacturer of horticultural products against alleged vertical restraint on appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
- Defended an industry-leading manufacturer of horticultural products against alleged vertical restraint of trade in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that resulted in summary judgment in favor of his client.
- Represented a putative class of processed milk purchasers in an antitrust conspiracy and monopolization action against milk processors and producers.
- Advised major integrated oil companies on various antitrust and competition related issues.
- Represented water works company in Federal Trade Commission antitrust anticompetitive practices investigation.
- Represented one of the world’s largest music companies before the Federal Trade Commission in its $1.9 billion acquisition of the recorded music business of EMI Music. After a Second Request and an extensive investigation, the Federal Trade Commission voted 5-0 to close its investigation without requiring divestitures or other remedies.
- Represented one of the world’s largest supermarket chains before the Federal Trade Commission in connection with strategic divestitures at grocery assets in the United States.
- Representing commercial tenant in high-profile lease dispute with a major developer.
- Conducted FCPA due diligence for a major client’s acquisition target.
- Conducted an FCPA audit of an industry leading manufacturer of commercial equipment.
- Developed and conducted a comprehensive antitrust compliance program for a Fortune 500 diversified financial services company's capital markets and municipal finance departments.
- Represented audit committee of a major company in an internal investigation into alleged fraud by a senior executive.
- Represented cement and concrete manufacturer in an environmental cleanup dispute.
- Represented food retailer in breach of contract and intellectual property dispute.
- Represented several interested third parties in FTC v. Staples and Office Depot.
- Represented leading food services company in various breach of contract disputes with vendors.
- Advised a defense contractor on a cooperation agreement with a federal law enforcement service in a joint effort to expose and prevent international espionage and cyber-attacks.
- Defended an industry-leading telecommunications company against Robinson-Patman Act antitrust claims in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia that resulted in summary judgment in favor of client.
- Represented a major cigarette manufacturer in litigation involving the United States government regarding manufacturing quality and safety assurances, trade secrets and new product development.
- Represented an internet/virtual private network company in a misappropriation of trade.
Affiliations
Professional
Trustee, University of Richmond Board of Trustees (Chair, Academic and Enrollment Management Committee)
- Member, Dean’s Advisory Committee, University of Richmond School of Law
- Member, American Bar Association Section of Antitrust Law
- Member, National Bar Association
- Member, Military Bowl Board of Directors
- Past chair, Antitrust Section, Virginia State Bar
- Past member, Wake Forest University Alumni Council
- Past member, John Marshall American Inn of Court
- Past member, Judiciary Committee, Richmond Bar Association
- Former Bar Grader, Virginia Bar Examination
Civic
- Represented pro bono criminal defendants in Federal Project Exile cases.
- Obtained a five-figure state court jury verdict on behalf of a tenant in a fraud suit against a notorious Richmond landlord.
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
Fellow, University of Virginia, Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, 2001
JD, University of Richmond, Most Outstanding Student Award, Commencement Speaker, President of Student Bar Association, 1998
BA, Wake Forest University, Full Athletic Football Scholarship, 1995
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Government Service
Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General, US Department of Justice
Special Assistant US Attorney, District of Columbia
Prosecutor, Richmond (Virginia) Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
Areas of Focus
- Antitrust and Consumer Protection
- Intellectual Property
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Litigation
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- College Sexual Misconduct
- NCAA Athletes
- Corporate
- Antitrust Litigation
- Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations
- Criminal and Civil Antitrust Investigations
- Merger Review and Counseling
- Consumer Products