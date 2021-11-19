Wendell represents businesses and individuals in complex state and federal trial and class action litigation, with particular emphasis in antitrust litigation and investigations, antitrust criminal cartel investigations, white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations, and compliance programs.

Wendell is the managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office and a member of the firm’s Competition and Consumer Protection practice. Wendell counsels clients on a full spectrum of antitrust and Foreign Corrupt Practices issues. Wendell’s clients are drawn from a broad range of industries, including retail and consumer products, telecommunications, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, technology and software, and banking and finance.



Wendell served as Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General of the United States Department of Justice, where he participated in oversight of the Antitrust, Tax and Civil Divisions, as well as the Office of the Pardon Attorney, the Community Relations Service and the United States Parole Commission.



Wendell has extensive trial experience. Wendell served as a Special Assistant US Attorney in the District of Columbia, where he handled all aspects of trial litigation and post-trial motions and arguments. Previously, as a prosecutor in the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Wendell first-chaired dozens of trials.



Committed to pro bono work, he serves as the firm’s coordinating partner for its partnerships with the Clemency Project and with the Federal Public Defender’s Service for the Eastern District of Virginia. Wendell regularly handles protective order hearings for victims of domestic violence in conjunction with Legal Services of Northern Virginia and he obtained a five-figure state court jury verdict on behalf of a tenant in a fraud suit against a notorious Richmond landlord.