Wendy C. McGraw
Counsel
Overview
Wendy's practice focuses on general litigation in state and federal court. It covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property, commercial litigation, employment disputes, and products liability. Wendy's practice also includes appellate litigation, and she has headed briefing efforts for several appeals.
Wendy is a member of the Eastern District of Virginia and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Experience
- Obtained defense verdict on behalf of client in Title VII and FMLA jury trial in federal court.
- Obtained dismissal of $5 million defamation and conspiracy case on demurrer.
- Represented client in license dispute, and obtained summary judgment of multi-million dollar royalty claim.
- Represented client in hotel franchising dispute, obtained summary judgment defeating $16 million claim and obtained $868,000 attorney fee award.
- Represented client in state court intellectual property and business dispute, and obtained significant relief for client and $450,000 attorney fee award.
- Represented a wide range of clients in patent infringement litigation.
- Represented several clients in employment related disputes in both state and federal court
- Represented several national franchisors in litigation with their franchisees, including actions to enforce post-termination covenants not to compete.
- Represented several clients in trademark litigation.
- Represented various clients in maritime and other personal injury litigation, including several high exposure and/or wrongful death claims.
- Represented various clients in product defect claims, including claims in state courts across the country.
- Represented various clients in asbestos and other toxic tort litigation.
- Representation of numerous indigent clients in various claims, including Section 1983 litigation and medical malpractice.
- Pro Bono: Volunteer Prosecutor, City of Chesapeake, including successful prosecution of a felony jury trial.
- Pro Bono: Participate in various moot court competitions at local schools and/or through law school organizations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Litigation – Labor and Employment (2018-2020, 2023-2024) and Appellate Practice (2023-2024), The Best Lawyers in America
- Virginia Super Lawyer, Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2011, 2012
Affiliations
Civic
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Virginia, 1994
BA, Virginia Commonwealth University, magna cum laude, 1991
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia