Whitney’s practice focuses on asset-based financing transactions, asset securitization, and other corporate finance transactions. She represents borrowers, lenders, issuers, underwriters, and other market participants in connection with a variety of structured finance transactions involving mortgage warehouse facilities, including early buy-out and gestation facilities, securitizations, and other financings of assets including mortgage servicing rights, excess spread, HELOCs, and servicing advances. She also advises clients on corporate governance matters.

Whitney is thorough and precise and focuses on understanding her clients’ business and goals in order to add value. She also provides pro bono services to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.