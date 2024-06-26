Whitney Nixdorf
Overview
Whitney’s practice focuses on asset-based financing transactions, asset securitization, and other corporate finance transactions. She represents borrowers, lenders, issuers, underwriters, and other market participants in connection with a variety of structured finance transactions involving mortgage warehouse facilities, including early buy-out and gestation facilities, securitizations, and other financings of assets including mortgage servicing rights, excess spread, HELOCs, and servicing advances. She also advises clients on corporate governance matters.
Whitney is thorough and precise and focuses on understanding her clients’ business and goals in order to add value. She also provides pro bono services to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Experience
- Served as issuer’s and initial purchaser’s counsel to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “J.P. Morgan”) in connection with the development and execution of a securitization program involving the issuance of $186.4 million in securities backed by a fixed pool of participation interests in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) originated by third parties.
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, William & Mary Law Review, 2019
MA, University of Missouri-Kansas City, 2010
BSEd, Missouri State University, summa cum laude, 2008
Admissions
Kansas
Virginia