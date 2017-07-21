Whitt’s practice focuses on government affairs and lobbying. Whitt, who helped establish the firm’s state government relations practice group, represents a variety of business and industry interests before the legislative and executive branches of state government in Virginia on a broad range of matters including: developing and implementing public policy strategies, drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state policy makers, monitoring legislation, advising and administering clients’ political action committees and campaign contributions. Formerly, Whitt was a principal at Clement & Wheatley, LLC and served as Law Clerk for The Honorable John A. MacKenzie, US District Court, Norfolk, Virginia.