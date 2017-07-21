Whittington Clement, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Whittington W. Clement

Special Counsel

Overview

Whitt’s practice focuses on government affairs and lobbying. Whitt, who helped establish the firm’s state government relations practice group, represents a variety of business and industry interests before the legislative and executive branches of state government in Virginia on a broad range of matters including: developing and implementing public policy strategies, drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state policy makers, monitoring legislation, advising and administering clients’ political action committees and campaign contributions. Formerly, Whitt was a principal at Clement & Wheatley, LLC and served as Law Clerk for The Honorable John A. MacKenzie, US District Court, Norfolk, Virginia.

Experience

  • Co-chair, Governor-Elect McAuliffe’s Transition Team, November 2013
  • Virginia Secretary of Transportation, 2002 - 2005
  • Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 1988-2002
  • Former Member, House Appropriations Committee
  • Former Chair, Commerce and Trade, Transportation and Capital Outlay Subcommittees of House Appropriations Committee
  • Former Member, House Committee on Commerce and Labor
  • Former Member, House Transportation Committee

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Government Relations, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 1995-2024
  • Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2022
  • Named among the 50 Most Influential Virginians by Virginia Business magazine, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
  • AV Rated, Martindale-Hubbell
  • Named among the Legal Elite for Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative, Virginia Business magazine, 2010-2015 and 2017-2019
  • Selected for inclusion in Top 25 People You Need to Know by Virginia Business magazine, March 2011

Affiliations

Professional

  • Rector, Board of Visitors, University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools, 2021
  • Member, Board of Visitors, University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools, 2015-Present
  • Past President, Virginia Bar Association, 1993
  • Past Chair, Board of Directors, LEAD Virginia, 2013
  • Past Chair, Board of Directors, Virginia Chamber of Commerce, 2011
  • Past President, Board of Directors, Virginia Law Foundation, 2010
  • Past Member, Board of Directors, Virginia FREE
  • Past Chair, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV)

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • 2013 and 2021
    Event
    Chair
    Transportation Industry Council, “Blueprint Virginia,” Virginia Chamber of Commerce
  • July 21, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    Virginia Bar Association’s Summer Meeting
  • November 9, 2016
    Event
    Panelist
    Virginia Business Political Roundtable
  • November 3, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    Dan River Regional Community Foundation
  • November 11, 2014
    Event
    Panelist
    Virginia Business Political Roundtable
  • September 25, 2014
    Event
    Panelist
    Association of American Railroads State Relations Policy Committee, “State DOTS -- Friend or Foe?”, New Orleans, LA
  • September 22, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    The South Carolina Alliance To Fix Our Roads Annual Meeting, Columbia, SC
  • July 16, 2014
    Event
    Panelist
    “Successful Campaigns for Transportation Funding – Virginia”, American Road and Transportation Builders Association, Washington, DC
  • March 15, 2014
    Event
    Presenter
    Chairs and Chiefs Conference, National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE)
  • November 13, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    2nd Annual Georgia Transportation Conference, Atlanta, Georgia
  • July 2011
    Event
    Panelist
    Virginia Is For Business -- Can the Commonwealth Stay Ahead?, Virginia Bar Association's Summer Meeting
  • May 21, 2009
    Event
    Speaker and Chair
    Higher Education Attainment, Governor's Council on Virginia's Future

Publications

News

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law

BA, University of Virginia

Admissions

Virginia

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
