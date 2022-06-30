F. William Brownell

Beginning his legal career shortly after the enactment of the Clean Air Act, Bill has been on the forefront of every critical Clean Air regulatory proceeding facing the energy sector since then. He partners with Fortune 500 clients to promote sound regulation, to challenge regulatory overreach, and to build dynamic strategies for their future growth and success. Bill and his environmental team, represent trade associations, energy and manufacturing clients, and States and municipalities.

Bill is recognized for his groundbreaking work in environmental law related to litigation, regulation and counseling, and assists clients with matters relating to environmental regulation and litigation, climate change law, clean air regulation, environmental licensing and auditing, and waste management and clean water issues.

Colleagues in other law firms consult Bill for advice on case strategy and legal analysis. According to Law360, 2010, he is widely regarded as one of the most admired attorneys in the environmental legal community not only by clients, but by his peers.

Bill has chaired the firm’s executive committee, and is former head of its administrative law and environmental practice groups.