Overview

William advises both public and private actors at home and abroad on a wide range of energy, infrastructure, and public-private partnership (P3) projects, including renewable energy facilities, broadband infrastructure, stadium projects, and electric vehicle infrastructure. He has experience in drafting and negotiating core project and financing documents for public and private infrastructure and economic development projects.

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 2023

BA, Political Science, Davidson College, 2020

Admissions

Virginia

