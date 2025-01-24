William Cox
Associate
Overview
William advises both public and private actors at home and abroad on a wide range of energy, infrastructure, and public-private partnership (P3) projects, including renewable energy facilities, broadband infrastructure, stadium projects, and electric vehicle infrastructure. He has experience in drafting and negotiating core project and financing documents for public and private infrastructure and economic development projects.
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 2023
BA, Political Science, Davidson College, 2020
Admissions
Virginia